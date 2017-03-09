Army Softball completes sweep at Patriot Classic
The Army West Point Softball team completed its 5-0 weekend at George Mason’s Patriot Classic with victories over Columbia and Fairfield Sunday.
The Black Knights improved to 11-4 on the season, while Columbia dropped to 1-6 and Fairfield fell to 2-6.
Army highlights and game notes
• Army is now 4-6 against Columbia in the all-time series and 16-17 versus Fairfield.
• The Black Knights are currently on an 11-game winning streak.
• With the win over Columbia, the Cadets defeated a non-conference opponent three times in a single season for the first time when it won against Delaware 4-2, 4-3 and 7-0.
• Freshman Emily Ballesteros and sophomore Ashley Yoo led the offensive effort on the weekend, hitting at a clip of .412 (7-for-17) with six RBIs each.
• Ballesteros recorded two doubles, a triple and scored twice, while Yoo scored three runs and had a double and triple.
• In the circle, Kristen West captured two of Army’s five wins as the senior allowed just one earned run in 8.1 innings of work (0.84 ERA).
• Sophomore Renee Poirier also picked up a pair of complete games while tossing 15 innings, allowing four earned runs and tallying a team-high 11 strikeouts.
Lineup breakdown vs. Columbia
• Yoo (2B): 2-for-3 with a run scored
• Trotter (RF): 1-for-1 with a run scored
• Ballesteros (3B): 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI
• Ontiveros (C): 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored
• Gaff (1B): 0-for-3
• Gray (DH): 0-for-3
• Rashenskas (SS): 1-for-3 with an RBI
• Poirier (P): 1-for-2
• Swafford (LF): 1-for-2 with a triple
• McKinney (CF): N/A
————————————–
• Poirier (P): Seven innings, eight hits, two runs (zero earned runs), two walks, seven strikeouts
Facts & Figures
• Army scored two runs on seven runs and committed two errors, while Columbia totaled two runs on eight hits and had one error.
How it happened vs. Columbia
• After shutting down the Lions in the top of the first, the Black Knights sprinted out to a 3-0 advantage.
• It started with a leadoff single by Ashley Yoo, who scored on a throwing error that advanced Amelia Trotter to second.
• Emily Ballesteros followed that up with an RBI double to left field, before Katie Ontiveros scored on an Alee Rashenskas single.
• Columbia notched its first hit against Renee Poirier on the season in 6.1 innings in the second inning with a single.
• The Lions turned up the heat late after both pitchers had been dialed in throughout the middle of the game, scoring on a pass ball in the sixth inning and a fielder’s choice in the seventh.
• Poirier was able to weather the storm and preserve the victory for the Black Knights.
Lineup breakdown vs. Fairfield
• Yoo (2B): 3-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs
• Trotter (RF): 1-for-4 with a walk
• Ballesteros (3B): 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored
• Ontiveros (C): 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored
• Kim (DH): 0-for-3
• Hartman (PH): 0-for-0 with a walk
• Gaff (1B): 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI
• Rashenskas (SS): 0-for-0 with four walks, two runs scored and an RBI
• West (P): 1-for-2 with a walk, run scored and RBI
• Smith (P): 0-for-1
• Swafford (LF): 1-for-3
• McKinney (CF): N/A
————————————-
• West (P): Four innings, four hits, one run (earned), one walk, one strikeout
• Smith (P): Three innings, one hit, zero runs, three walks
Facts & Figures
• The Black Knights totaled seven runs on nine hits and one error, while Fairfield notched one run on five hits and one error.
How it happened vs. Fairfield
• Army opened the scoring in the second inning with an RBI infield single from Ashley Yoo that plated Taylor Gaff.
• Fairfield answered in the bottom half of the frame with a fielder’s choice to even the score at 1-1.
• That would not last long, however, as the Black Knights put up a five-spot in the third.
• After a bases-loaded walk from Kirsten West, Yoo cleared the bases with a triple to center to give the Black and Gold a 5-1 advantage.
• The score would remain until the fifth inning, when Alee Rashenskas scored on a wild card.
• Rashenskas drove in the final run of the contest with another bases-loaded walk that plated Ballesteros.