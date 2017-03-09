Army Softball completes sweep at Patriot Classic

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore second baseman Ashley Yoo led Army West Point’s offensive effort going 7-for-17 with six RBIs as the Black Knights went 5-0 over the weekend, including wins over Columbia and Fairfield Sunday. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Sophomore second baseman Ashley Yoo led Army West Point’s offensive effort going 7-for-17 with six RBIs as the Black Knights went 5-0 over the weekend, including wins over Columbia and Fairfield Sunday. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Softball team completed its 5-0 weekend at George Mason’s Patriot Classic with victories over Columbia and Fairfield Sunday.

The Black Knights improved to 11-4 on the season, while Columbia dropped to 1-6 and Fairfield fell to 2-6.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army is now 4-6 against Columbia in the all-time series and 16-17 versus Fairfield.

• The Black Knights are currently on an 11-game winning streak.

• With the win over Columbia, the Cadets defeated a non-conference opponent three times in a single season for the first time when it won against Delaware 4-2, 4-3 and 7-0.

• Freshman Emily Ballesteros and sophomore Ashley Yoo led the offensive effort on the weekend, hitting at a clip of .412 (7-for-17) with six RBIs each.

• Ballesteros recorded two doubles, a triple and scored twice, while Yoo scored three runs and had a double and triple.

• In the circle, Kristen West captured two of Army’s five wins as the senior allowed just one earned run in 8.1 innings of work (0.84 ERA).

• Sophomore Renee Poirier also picked up a pair of complete games while tossing 15 innings, allowing four earned runs and tallying a team-high 11 strikeouts.

Lineup breakdown vs. Columbia

• Yoo (2B): 2-for-3 with a run scored

• Trotter (RF): 1-for-1 with a run scored

• Ballesteros (3B): 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI

• Ontiveros (C): 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored

• Gaff (1B): 0-for-3

• Gray (DH): 0-for-3

• Rashenskas (SS): 1-for-3 with an RBI

• Poirier (P): 1-for-2

• Swafford (LF): 1-for-2 with a triple

• McKinney (CF): N/A

————————————–

• Poirier (P): Seven innings, eight hits, two runs (zero earned runs), two walks, seven strikeouts

Facts & Figures

• Army scored two runs on seven runs and committed two errors, while Columbia totaled two runs on eight hits and had one error.

How it happened vs. Columbia

• After shutting down the Lions in the top of the first, the Black Knights sprinted out to a 3-0 advantage.

• It started with a leadoff single by Ashley Yoo, who scored on a throwing error that advanced Amelia Trotter to second.

• Emily Ballesteros followed that up with an RBI double to left field, before Katie Ontiveros scored on an Alee Rashenskas single.

• Columbia notched its first hit against Renee Poirier on the season in 6.1 innings in the second inning with a single.

• The Lions turned up the heat late after both pitchers had been dialed in throughout the middle of the game, scoring on a pass ball in the sixth inning and a fielder’s choice in the seventh.

• Poirier was able to weather the storm and preserve the victory for the Black Knights.

Lineup breakdown vs. Fairfield

• Yoo (2B): 3-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs

• Trotter (RF): 1-for-4 with a walk

• Ballesteros (3B): 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored

• Ontiveros (C): 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored

• Kim (DH): 0-for-3

• Hartman (PH): 0-for-0 with a walk

• Gaff (1B): 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI

• Rashenskas (SS): 0-for-0 with four walks, two runs scored and an RBI

• West (P): 1-for-2 with a walk, run scored and RBI

• Smith (P): 0-for-1

• Swafford (LF): 1-for-3

• McKinney (CF): N/A

————————————-

• West (P): Four innings, four hits, one run (earned), one walk, one strikeout

• Smith (P): Three innings, one hit, zero runs, three walks

Facts & Figures

• The Black Knights totaled seven runs on nine hits and one error, while Fairfield notched one run on five hits and one error.

How it happened vs. Fairfield

• Army opened the scoring in the second inning with an RBI infield single from Ashley Yoo that plated Taylor Gaff.

• Fairfield answered in the bottom half of the frame with a fielder’s choice to even the score at 1-1.

• That would not last long, however, as the Black Knights put up a five-spot in the third.

• After a bases-loaded walk from Kirsten West, Yoo cleared the bases with a triple to center to give the Black and Gold a 5-1 advantage.

• The score would remain until the fifth inning, when Alee Rashenskas scored on a wild card.

• Rashenskas drove in the final run of the contest with another bases-loaded walk that plated Ballesteros.