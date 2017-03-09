Art of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps on exhibit at West Point

Story by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

J.J. Przewozniak, curator at the Polish Mission of the Orchard Lake Schools, spoke briefly during the Forbidden Art exhibit Feb. 9 at Jefferson Hall. The Forbidden Art exhibit is artwork created by victims of the concentration camps, Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The Polish Mission of the Orchard Lake Schools in Detroit the U.S. Military Academy Class of 1965, and the Sehn family sponsored the Forbidden Art exhibition Feb. 9 at Jefferson Hall. The event was hosted by the Center for Holocaust and Genocide studies at West Point, and the Jefferson Library.

The Forbidden Art exhibition is a collection of 20 examples of artwork created by concentration/death camp inmates.

The collection is on loan from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum of Poland and coincides with the commemoration of the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz (Jan. 27, 1945).

“Focusing on camp art as a part of the greater study of the Holocaust is a relatively new field of research,” J.J. Przewozniak, curator at the Polish Mission of the Orchard Lake Schools, said. “Forbidden art was created by A-BSM in 2012 specifically for exhibition in the United States, and examples were chosen that highlight the wide variety of camp art, from small crudely-fashioned wooden carvings to lavishly-illustrated books. If camp prisoners were caught making art, the punishments would be severe and horrendous. The artwork is a fascinating act of humanity in the inhumane world of Auschwitz-Birkenau; under the most terrible of conditions, people still had a desire to create, which teaches us much about the human condition.”

Przewozniak said the purpose of the forbidden art exhibition is to present Polish culture to the United States. The Polish Mission works with a network of educational outlets in Poland and have many ongoing partnerships with well-known Polish museums that allow them to showcase cutting-edge exhibitions and programs.

“We chose to establish a partnership with A-BSM because it is the world’s most recognizable and authentic symbol of the Holocaust,” Przewozniak explained. “Poland protects the memory of the tragedy there, and the museum team is one of the absolute best anywhere in the world. In a deeper sense, we recognize the importance of studying the Holocaust both as a way to honor the victims of senseless tragedy and as a way to shape a better future knowing what man is really capable of. Our bottom line is raising awareness.”

A-BSM Director, Dr. Piotr Cywinski, opened the exhibition and offered a lecture series to the cadets on the following day to talk about the Holocaust and the creation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum on the site of the camps.

“After the war, the concept of a memorial wasn’t thought of,” Cywinski said. “The question is what to do with the remains of Auschwitz. Survivors decided to create a museum to preserve things forever and in 1947, an institution of memory was created to remember this very sad place.”

Cywinski said that for the most part, survivors were running the museum until the 1970s.

“It was something very special,” Cywinski explained. “If you were three (years old), you were liberated from the camps and in a few years you are going back to preserve the memories of your family and friends who didn’t survive. Millions of people have visited the museum since then. Now, no survivors are running the museum, but it is run by a museum staff that can speak 20 languages so that more people will learn about the camps. Auschwitz wasn’t just an important point in history; it was the turning point. The victims don’t need the memory, but you need the memory for the future.”