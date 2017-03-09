BBC Lifeworks

• St. Patrick’s Day celebration: WPFH invites you to participate in a St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt from 10- 11:30 a.m. March 17 at B126 Washington Road.

After the hunt, every child will try their Irish luck to open the treasure chest filled with prizes.

• Spring forward: Don’t forget to “Spring Forward” one hour and replace the batteries in your smoke detector on March 12 at 2 a.m. Spring ahead as Daylight Savings Time begins.

• Melody in Motion with Desrae: Sing children’s songs, dance with ribbons, play instruments, march in a parade and more during “Melody in Motion with Desrae” from 3:30-5 p.m. Monday at B126 Washington Road. We will enjoy a variety of music from a variety of countries with a variety of movements.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by today.