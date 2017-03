Black and Gold Volunteer Recognition

Volunteers receiving the 2nd Quarter Black and Gold Awards include: Front Row (left to right) Rachael Bryant, Steve Suarez, Capt. Micah Klein, Cadet Patrick Caughey, Cadet Ekaterin Gjonaj, Amanda Bundt, Brittany Hatzinger, Donna Schlegel, Rebecca Hyleman, Karen Dyson, Carol Sobiesk, Cindy Arenas Nieves, Capt. Carlos Comas Horta and Col. Hanson. Second Row (left to right) were Command Sgt. Maj. Taylor, Lt. Col. Michael Lanham, Kieran Lanham, Richard Walls, Robert Reeg and his therapy dog Hunter, Allison Capozza, Cadet Michael Garrett, retired Col. Michael Colacicco, Joanne Collins, Diana Armstrong, Lindsay Hartig, Judy Collins, Samantha Robertson, Krista Hennen, Staff Sgt. Brian Mansfield and Spc. John Kyle. Courtesy Photo

The Black and Gold Volunteer Recognition Ceremony for the 2nd Quarter was held March 2 at Army Community Service. The event was hosted by the Garrison Commander, Col. Andrew Hanson, and Garrison CSM, Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Taylor. The Volunteer for the Quarter was Richard Walls, a longstanding volunteer for Army Community Service.