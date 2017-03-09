Celebrating Dr. Seuss

In conjunction with Dr. Seuss’s birthday and Read Across America, residents celebrated the LifeWorks event with West Point Family Homes with various activities March 2 at B126 Washington Road. The children started the event by coloring Dr. Seuss pages and put their party hat together. Once everyone arrived, an 8-year-old resident read two Dr. Seuss books to the residents. He read “Hop on Pop” and WPFH served popcorn while reading this book.

When he read “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish,” WPFH gave the residents multi-colored goldfish going along with the theme. The children (above) had a wonderful time, especially when it was time to sing Happy Birthday and have a slice of Dr. Seuss cake and drink Lorax juice (below). At the end of the party, each child received a loot bag filled with Dr. Seuss bookmark, stamp, flash cards, eraser and pencils.