Celebrating Founders Day, successes at West Point

Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. USMA Superintendent

Dear West Point community,

On March 16, 1802, President Thomas Jefferson signed legislation establishing the United States Military Academy along the banks of the Hudson River at West Point. Although originally established as a school of engineering—our nation’s first—over the years, the curriculum expanded to encompass a more well-rounded education, while adding programs that focused on physical, athletic and military training and discipline. Always at the heart of what we did was to educate and train officers who would lead our nation’s Army.

For the past 215 years, we have had the honored duty and privilege of preparing the leaders who will lead America’s Army.

While much has changed over the course of more than two centuries, what hasn’t changed is our product—leaders of character, committed to the values of Duty, Honor and Country who will serve our nation as officers in our Army.

Since the Academy’s founding, members of the Long Gray Line have made significant contributions to our Army and the nation in a variety of ways.

They’ve served as heads of state, cabinet members, members of Congress, state governors, astronauts and captains of industry. Many have been trailblazers, making history and paving the way for future generations of leaders of character.

This past year, West Point has enjoyed excellence in many areas. Our academic program continues to rank among the best in the nation.

For the eighth year in a row, Forbes has ranked us as the number one public college in the country, while U.S. News and World Report again ranks us as the number two public liberal arts college nationwide, as well as the number four best undergraduate engineering program.

The one ranking of which we’re the most proud is Princeton Review ranking us number one for most accessible professors, for the fifth consecutive year. This ranking speaks to the commitment and dedication of our incredible faculty, both military and civilian, to cadet success.

That commitment to success from our faculty translates into academic excellence from our cadets. Each year, members of our graduating classes earn a number of prestigious graduate scholarships, and this year is no exception.

To date, nine cadets from the Class of 2017 have earned major scholarships, to include one Rhodes Scholar.

In addition to the classroom, we have enjoyed success on the athletics fields, most notably, our victory on the gridiron over arch-rival Navy for the first time in 15 years.

Most importantly, our greatest successes are the thousands of graduates who, throughout our history, have led America’s sons and daughters in defense of our nation and many of whom are, at this moment, in harm’s way.

Regardless of what history demanded of them, they rose to the challenge every time, responding to the call of duty to stand in the gap between the American people and anything that would threaten our values and ideals.

As we celebrate our proud heritage on this Founders Day, I’d like say thank you to the entire West Point community and every member of the Long Gray Line for all that you do each and every day for this great institution, and for the example you continue to set for our next generation of Army leaders.

Happy Founders Day! Beat Navy!