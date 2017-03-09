FEATURED ITEM
March 9th, 2017
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel events
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel has events through the Lent season.
• Every Friday through Lent—Stations of the Cross—6-7 p.m.;
• March 29—Lenten Reconciliation Service—6:30 p.m.;
• April 9—Palm Sunday procession—10 a.m., from religious education to MHT;
• April 13—Holy Thursday Mass of The Lord’s Supper—7 p.m.;
• April 14—Good Friday Service of the Cross—5 p.m.;
• April 15—Holy Saturday Easter Vigil—10 p.m.;
• April 16—Easter Sunday—10:30 a.m. Service.