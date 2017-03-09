FOR THE FAMILIES

MWR Fitness Center’s Shamrock 5K

The MWR Fitness Center’s Shamrock 5K is scheduled for March 11 with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Race day registration begins at 7 a.m. Register today at http://tiny.cc/MWRShamrock. There is a minimal fee for this event.

Cadets can run free, but must register.

There are free T-shirts to the first 100 pre-registered runners.

For more details, call 938-6490.

Events with Leisure Travel Services

Join Leisure Travel Services for its February and March events. The upcoming event includes:

• March 13—Philadelphia Flower Show. Leave West Point at 8 a.m., leave Philadelphia at 4 p.m. Don’t miss the nation’s largest flower show. Tickets available at the door;

• March 17—St. Patrick’s Day Parade in NYC. Leaves West Point at 10 a.m., leave NYC at 4:30 p.m. See New York’s greenest parade march up Fifth Avenue.

There is a minimal fee for transportation with LTS.

For ticket pricing, reservations and more details, call 938-3601.

Arts & Crafts March and April classes (updated)

• Tuesday—Pint Size Picasso–Georgia O’Keefe, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Supplies included;

• March 21—Pint Size Picasso–Degas, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Supplies included;

• March 28—Pint Size Picasso–Frida Kahlo, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Supplies included;

• April 4—Pint Size Picasso–Mary Cassatt, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Supplies included;

• April 6—Little Impressionists–10:30-11 a.m. For ages 2 and up;

• April 11—Pint Size Picasso–Van Gogh, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Supplies included;

• April 18—Pint Size Picasso–Monet, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Supplies included.

New at Arts & Crafts—Pick your own projects. Choose a day and time that works for you.

• Tuesday, March 16, 28 and 30—Pick your own project, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.;

• March 18—Pick your own project–9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Projects include Canvas painting, featuring many of the Wine and Paint and Cookies and Canvas offerings that Arts & Crafts has had in the past. Pallet Painting—featuring 4”x24”signs, 12”x12” signs, 14”x24” signs and Lazy Susans.

Make a one of a kind piece for your home or as a gift. Glass Fusion—featuring small dishes, ornaments and cheese boards.

Registration is required for all classes. There is a minimal fee for the classes.

For more details, call 938-4812.

Easter Bunny Morning Egg Hunt

Come out to the West Point Club from 10 a.m.-noon April 8 for its annual Easter egg hunt.

There will be two hunts for children: Ages 1-6 and ages 7-11. Enjoy Easter Bunny photos, egg coloring, cupcake decorating, bounce houses and a manicure station. There is a minimal fee for this event. Two adults per child limit.

For more details, call 938-5120.

Easter Sunday Brunch and Egg Hunt

Join the West Point Club April 16 for its traditional Easter Brunch. There are two seatings and egg hunts will be available.

The first seating at 11 a.m. takes place in the Pierce Room with an egg hunt at 12:30 p.m.

The second seating at 1 p.m. is in the Grand Ballroom with an egg hunt at 2:30 p.m.

There is a minimal fee for this event.

Last day to cancel is April 13. To make reservations, call 938-5120.

CYS Sports Winter Swimming Sessions

Registration is now open for the winter beginner and intermediate/advanced swim sessions.

There will be an eight-week session for beginners, a six-week session for intermediate, and two eight-week sessions for advanced. Register now to reserve your spot.

For more details and pricing, call 938-8525.

Ski lesson Registration

The West Point Ski Lesson registration at Victor Constant Ski Area is ongoing. Patrons can register from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The first week of registration is in-person only.

For more details, call 845-938-8810.