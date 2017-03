Gen. Brown speaks on mentorship

U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, Gen. Robert B. Brown, addresses U.S. Military Academy staff and faculty during a Leader Professional Development session March 2 at the West Point Club. Brown, USMA Class of 1981, spoke on the opportunities and challenges the U.S. Army faces in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the importance of empowering and mentoring Soldiers.