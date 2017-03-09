JUST ANNOUNCED

Growing Up in the Digital Age

Join parents, students and teachers from Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery CSD, West Point Schools and the Garrison Union Free School District to attend a documentary about the biggest parenting issue of our time—“Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age.”

The screening is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 22 at the Highland Falls Intermediate School Auditorium. There is no cost to attend, but please register at https://impactflow.com/event/1544.

For more details, call 938-2092.