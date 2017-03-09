Korean peninsula crisis: Cadets generate strategic options

By Maj. Steve Ferenzi Defense and Strategic Studies Program

North Korea’s ballistic missile test on Feb. 12 and the murder of dictator Kim Jong-un’s estranged half-brother a day later by assassins wielding a VX nerve agent demonstrate the volatility of the Korean conflict. With about 28,000 U.S. troops still stationed in the Republic of Korea, stability on the peninsula remains a vital national interest in the region.

Against this backdrop, cadets enrolled in the Defense and Strategic Studies Program joined graduate students at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs on Feb. 19 to participate in their 2017 Crisis Simulation Exercise—“Escalation on the Korean Peninsula.”

This was the second time that DSS contributed to SIPA’s annual crisis simulation, the leading event of SIPA’s International Security Policy graduate degree program. Cadets had the opportunity to work through the security challenges surrounding the enduring conflict on the Korean peninsula.

In addition to reinforcing core concepts of the DSS and Social Sciences curriculums, this event provided an exclusive opportunity for cadets to foster relationships with their peers in the security studies field at a civilian institution, and for West Point to strengthen its outreach to New York City.

Col. Jonathan Neumann, West Point’s Director of Military Instruction, emphasized the positive impact of participating in this event on leader development.

“Any time our cadets’ critical thinking skills are put to the test in ‘real-world,’ time-constrained scenarios, we greatly enhance their academic growth and preparedness for the challenges they will face as officers,” Neumann said. “To participate in this crisis simulation alongside graduate students closely replicates the interagency teams they are likely to be a part of in the future.”

SIPA’s crisis simulation director Daniel O’Quinn echoed this sentiment.

“One of the simulation’s strengths is the participation of such a diverse international student body, with each member bringing knowledge and experiences from their respective countries,” O’Quinn said. “The inclusion of the cadets and faculty advisors amplifies this effect by incorporating valuable military expertise, which is crucial for the realism of the simulation. Cadet participation also allows SIPA students, who are likely to be leaders in this country and abroad, the opportunity to build relationships with future U.S. Military leaders.”

The all-day event proceeded over eight rounds, beginning with North Korea’s recent ballistic missile test and culminating with an attempted Russian/North Korean nuclear attack on the U.S. homeland coinciding with a U.S.-backed rebellion in North Korea.

Students competed on one of eight teams representing either a state or international organization with equity in the Korean conflict by crafting policy actions to achieve their respective strategic objectives.

It highlighted the difficulties of building coalitions during international crises, specifically emphasizing the challenges of decision-making with imperfect information, the influence of social media, and the importance of aligning ends, ways and limited means in support of national interests.

Class of 2018 Cadet Megan Bryn, an International Relations major, described the simulation exercise as, “A unique opportunity to better understand the decision-making processes and considerations of foreign policy-makers in times of crises and the challenges and complexities of engagement on the international stage through diplomatic, economic and military methods.”

“Having a vast pool of participants allows for a wide range of knowledge, expertise and experiences to create a holistic understanding of any given situation, rather than just follow a single viewpoint,” Cadet Jonathan Bishop, a Class of 2018 DSS major, said. “These partnerships will be essential when we all graduate from our respective institutions and actually become capable of making a significant change.”