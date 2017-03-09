OUTSIDE THE GATES

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls, New York. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed.

For any questions, visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.

Cornwall Nature Museum to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Snakes

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum with St. Patrick’s Day Snakes at the Museum’s Wildlife Education Center. There is a fee for this event.

For more details, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. 204.