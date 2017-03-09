The Lost Art of Spoken Communication

Submitted by the Installation Alcohol and Substance Abuse Program

When we go out to restaurants, very often we see people together on their phones sharing their status or checking in but not really engaging with each other. Technology has made it easier to reach people in our lives: tweets, text messages, snapchat, instant messages and emoji’s, but they’ve turned it into the preferred way we communicate.

While we have more instant access and ways to communicate because of technology, we are losing a key ingredient which is the emotion that comes from us as we talk and listen to others.

None of these innovations can convey accurately the feelings we experience from joy, happiness, love, sorrow, despair, hurt and loneliness.

The best way to truly understand and lend support is to hear someone’s voice and see the expressions they display as they communicate.

Every day we get notifications from social media and at times we learn that some of our friends and family are going through life challenges and we send a response or check in assuming they are OK and strong enough to get through whatever the problem is.

Later we hear or see that they are engaged in self-destructive behaviors to deal with their problems and in some cases they attempt to escape their pain by attempting suicide.

We then question ourselves and wonder what could I have done to help?

There is a way for us to possibly help reduce and or eliminate those self-destructive alternatives—Make Time to Talk and Listen.

The MTTL method is an acronym I thought of, which means when engaging family, friends and co-workers, you convey a sincere desire to understand what they are truly going through.

Think about how many times in your life that you have struggled with something and couldn’t find your way to a solution and a friend, family member or co-worker asked what’s wrong? You start to talk and when the conversation is done you say thanks for your help, I feel so much better and know what to do for things to get better?

Thinking back I bet that they said little to nothing but the fact that someone invested the time to listen and talk made all the difference.

If you ever find yourself using MTTL also remember to refer them to one or more of the professional assistance agencies on and off the installation.

These agencies mission is to help military members, cadets, retirees, family members and civilian employees. MTTL could make the difference in someone’s life.

For additional information and assistance to contact additional resources please contact the Installation Alcohol and Substance Abuse Program at 938-7693.