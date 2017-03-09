USMA Ethics Debate team wins National title

By Maj. Charles Phillips Department of English and Philosophy

Right after winning the 21st annual Ethics Bowl Feb. 26 in Dallas, from left to right, Cadets Reed Johnson, Nathan Hernandez, Hunter Daniels, Alex Laval-Leyva, Nathaniel Frederickson, Arita Sandoval, Care Kehn, Dr. Graham Parsons and Maj. Charles Phillips pose with the winning trophy. Courtesy Photo Right after winning the 21st annual Ethics Bowl Feb. 26 in Dallas, from left to right, Cadets Reed Johnson, Nathan Hernandez, Hunter Daniels, Alex Laval-Leyva, Nathaniel Frederickson, Arita Sandoval, Care Kehn, Dr. Graham Parsons and Maj. Charles Phillips pose with the winning trophy. Courtesy Photo

West Point’s Ethics Debate team beat out 36 teams across the country to win the 21st annual Intercollegiate Ethics Bowl Feb. 26 in Dallas.

Dr. Graham Parsons, team assistant coach from the Department of English and Philosophy, said the team performed consistently well through competition, but definitely peaked in the final round.

“The case they presented to win the championship was superb. As luck would have it, the case we got for the final was on targeted killing and drones. As the United States Military Academy, the bar for us on this one was especially high,” Parsons said. “The team stepped up and nailed it. One of the judges awarded them a near perfect score.”

Class of 2017 Cadet Robert Laval-Leyva echoed the irony of the team’s final round subject.

“We had been anticipating it all day because that sort of thing is (in) our wheelhouse and it could not have come at a better time,” Laval-Leyva said.

The team, consisting of five debaters, included Class of 2017 Cadets Araceli Sandoval (Psychology, CIC), Nathan Hernandez (Economics) and Laval-Leyva (Philosophy), Class of 2018 Cadet Carolyn Kehn (Sociology & Spanish), and Class of 2020 Cadet Nathan Frederickson as well as two alternates Class of 2019 Cadets Reed Johnson (Philosophy) and Hunter Daniels (Philosophy) who prepared for six weeks before traveling to Dallas in order to compete.

USMA won the Northeast Regional Ethics competition in November 2016, gaining an invitation to nationals.

Because these teams only received invitations by placing near or at the top of each regional competition, the national tournament represented some of the finest collegiate minds in the nation.

USMA competed against Ripon College, Xavier University and Oklahoma Christian University in the opening rounds, winning all three and securing a spot in the top eight single elimination quarterfinals. There, they defeated Tufts University and Santa Clara University, moving on to the championship round against Youngstown State University.

In the final, USMA came together and won all three judges’ scorecards by the largest victory of the night, securing first place and the National Championship.

In order to prepare, the team had to study a diverse range of ethical case studies released to all invitees in early January. These 15 cases ranged from drone strikes, government whistle blowers, data mining on social media networks and refugees.

During each round, two teams sit across each other, observed by three judges who reveal the specific case and questions to be debated. The presenting team then has two minutes to prepare a 10-minute presentation without using notes.

After their presentation, the opposing team has five minutes to pose any questions. After being allowed five minutes to answer questions from the opposing team, the team then must answer 10 minutes of questioning from the judges. The teams then swap roles, going through the process with a different case study and question.

Team captain Sandoval cited adaptability and teamwork as the keys to their success in Dallas.

“The key to our victory, simply put—team cohesion,” he said. “We all knew how to support, defend and improvise together on the spot and under pressure.”