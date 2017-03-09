Women’s Basketball advances to PL Semifinals

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore forward Madison Hovren knocked down 23 points and added seven rebounds to lead Army West Point to a 83-76 victory over Colgate in the Patriot League Quarterfinals Monday at Christl Arena. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

Aliyah Murray’s double-double and Madison Hovren’s 23-point performance propelled the Army West Point Women’s Basketball team to a 83-76 win over Colgate in the Patriot League Quarterfinals on Monday at Christl Arena.

The third-seeded Black Knights (22-8) move on to play second-seeded Navy on Friday night as the Mids escaped a scare from Lafayette, but had a big fourth quarter to secure the rematch with Army.

Hovren had a game-high 23 points and added seven boards, while Murray had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the year. Janae McNeal finished with 15 points, while the Morris twins finished with 11 points each. Daizjah Morris helped Army overcome an early deficit and ended up with a team-high four steals.

Colgate (10-20) had three players in double figures, including rookie Rachel Thompson, who recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and caused Army a lot of problems. Kateri Stone had a team-high 17 points and Katie Curtis finished with 15.

Army highlights and game notes

• The 83 points scored were the fourth highest point total this season and the most since scoring 90 against Mercy College on Dec. 17.

• The 83 points scored were the most in the postseason for Army since the Black Knights beat Colgate, 89-62 in last year’s quarterfinals on March 7.

• The Black Knights and Colgate played their eighth postseason contest and 64th all-time meeting.

• This was the fourth Patriot League quarterfinal matchup between the two schools in the last five seasons and Army has a 5-3 record in postseason against the Raiders and won its 42nd game against Colgate.

• Army secured a spot in the Patriot League semifinals for the fourth consecutive year and the win gave the Black Knights 22 wins for the sixth time in program history.

• Daizjah Morris started her 30th game of the season and is the lone Army player with starts in every game.

• Murray turned in her seventh double-double of the season and she has one in three of her last five games.

• The Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year had a career high three blocks.

• Hovren had seven rebounds and is now eight boards shy of the sophomore record for the Black Knights which is held by Pam Pearson ’86.

• Army had four players in double figures for the first time since the American game on Feb. 11.

• The Black Knights are now 17-2 when leading at the half and 21-2 when ahead in the final five minutes of the game.

• Army finishes the year 13-3 at home and the Black Knights have at least 13 wins at Christl Arena for the fourth straight season.

Turning point

• McNeal made a steal after a Hovren layup and converted on the fast break to put Army on top 64-59 with 9:19 remaining in the game. Colgate was only down one prior to the Hovren layup and Army made it a five-point game in a matter of seconds.

How it happened

• The Raiders jumped out to an early 12-4 lead but Army chipped away and tied the game with a Murray jumper at 18-18 to end the quarter. The Black Knights closed the quarter on a 10-4 run, including four points from Murray.

• The Black Knights were having trouble taking the lead in the second, but Cori Schnell buried a three-pointer to give Army a 34-32 lead with 3:31 left in the frame and Army built the lead up to 41-36 at the break.

• Hovren had 13 points and three boards in the first 20 minutes and Daizjah Morris had a great first half with seven points, four assists and three steals.

• Army opened up a nine-point lead at 45-36 in the first few minutes of the second half with Hovren and Libby Tacka scoring back-to-back layups.

• Colgate hung around and capitalized with a 10-2 run to take a 57-56 lead on a step back three from Stone, but Tacka responded for the Black Knights on the next possession with two points and they never gave up the lead again.

• The Raiders closed the gap again and Army had a 60-59 lead at the end of three.

• A short 7-2 run, highlight by McNeal’s steal and layup after a Hovren score, sealed the win for the Black Knights in the first few minutes of the fourth.

•Army did struggle at the free throw line, but Diazjah Morris and Destinee Morris drained two each from the charity stripe in the final minutes for the 83-76 win.