2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Orienteering: The Army West Point Orienteering team traveled to Dallas March 3-5 to compete in the annual Intercollegiate Orienteering Championship.

The Army West Point Men’s and Women’s Orienteers raced in two different course divisions—Red for men and Green for women.

The “O-Team” swept the team categories and earned several top 3 finishes in the individual categories.

The team raced across rugged terrain which, although not nearly as treacherous as their Rockbound Highland Home, challenged everyone.

Despite impenetrable thorns, persistent drizzle, muddy chasms and disgruntled feral hogs, the Orienteering cadets conquered all obstacles to defend their 15th consecutive National Intercollegiate Orienteering Championship title.

In the team categories, teams of 4-5 cadets swept the top three places.

Individually, the Army West Point Orienteers placed well too.

Class of 2017 Cadet John McCormick placed second overall and Class of 2020 Cadet Gino Saponari placed third for the men. Class of 2020 Cadet Arelena Shala and Class of 2018 Cadet Jessica Johnson placed second and third, respectively, for the women.

The team is excited and proud to continue to represent West Point on the national stage, demonstrating our winning culture and pursuit of land navigation excellence.

Model United Nations Forum: The West Point Model United Nations team traveled to the West Coast March 3-5 to compete in the Berkeley Model UN Conference in San Francisco.

The Army MUN team achieved success battling with top west coast universities as well as Ivy League teams.

At the conference, cadets negotiated innovative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges including disarmament and security, the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997, and the fall of the Holy Roman Empire.

The young team performed well with four cadets recognized for superior performances.

The results included Class of 2018 Cadet Jackson Armstrong (Honorable mention-third place), Class of 2020 Cadet Elizabeth Cross (Verbal Commendation-fourth place), Class of 2017 Cadet Ian Berry (Verbal Commendation-fourth place) and Class of 2017 Cadet Ezra Engel (Verbal Commendation-fourth place).

Also integral parts to the team were Class of 2017 Cadet Jack Bagdadi, Class of 2018 Cadet Rokas Dubinas, Class of 2019 Cadet John Govern, and Class of 2020 Cadets Dana Cody, Richard Delzell, Wesley Swain and John Lorenz.

VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.

