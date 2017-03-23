#8/10 Army Lacrosse stymies Holy Cross

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

The No. 8/10 Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse team outscored Holy Cross, 5-1, in the third quarter to break the game open in a 10-4 victory in Patriot League action March 18 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The Black Knights (7-1, 3-0 Patriot League) won their sixth game in a row with a hat trick from Nate Jones and three points from Cole Johnson.

AJ Barretto was terrific in the cage with 10 saves and held a team under five goals for the fifth time this year.

Dan Grabher finished with 10 face off wins in 17 chances and picked up eight ground balls.

The Crusaders (2-5, 2-2 Patriot League) were led by Marc Buermann’s two goals, while Henry Lilly and Matthew Fischetti finished with goals.

Jonathan Teroso ended up with eight saves in the loss.

Highlights and notes

• The Black Knights and Crusaders matched up for the 27th time in the series history and Army now leads 26-1.

• Today’s win was Head Coach Joe Alberici’s 100th win at the helm of the Black Knights.

• He became only the third coach in Army history to reach the milestone joining F. Morris Touchstone (1929-57) and Jack Emmer (1984-05).

• The Black Knights have won six in a row for the first time since 2005 and have gotten of to their best start since 2005 as well.

• Army is 3-0 in the Patriot League for the second straight season.

• The Black Knights are 4-1 away from Michie Stadium this year and have won their last two away games.

• Army is now 12-1 against Holy Cross in Worcester.

• The Black Knights have held six of their eight opponents to single digits on the scoreboard.

• Avery Littlejohn scored two goals for the second straight week and for the third time in his career.

• Jones scored at least a hat trick for the fourth time this season.

• Johnson now has 162 career points and remains 12th all-time. He scored his 95th career goals and now is 11th all-time in career assists with 67.

Turning point

• Barretto stopped Jack Ortlieb in the final seconds of the first half to preserve a 5-2 lead into the second half.

The momentum stayed with Army and the Black Knights took advantage with a 5-1 third quarter.

How it happened

• The Black Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first quarter with goals from Jones and Littlejohn.

• The scoring picked up in the second quarter with Lilly finding the net for the Crusaders, but Army responded with the next two on goals from Ted Glesener and Johnson and had a 4-1 lead with 9:18 left.

• Holy Cross got one back with Buermann tallying his 11th of the year with 7:51 remaining in the second frame and Army lead 4-2.

• Littlejohn scored his second of the day during a subbing situation and got a pick from Glesener and show low to high on on Tesoro.

• Army was able to take a 5-2 advantage into the half thanks to five saves from Barretto in the opening 30 minutes. He made a great stop as time expired in the first half to keep the momentum on Army’s side.

• The Black Knights continued the momentum into the third quarter with four of the first five goals in the frame.

• David Symmes, Danny DeSanti and Conor Glancy added to the lead, while Nate Jones added his second of the day to make it a 9-2 game with 7:31 left on the clock in the third stanza.

• Holy Cross got one back with Fischetti scoring, but Jones fired back with 1:27 on the clock in the third to keep the lead at seven going into the final quarter at 10-3.

• Buermann was the only player to register a goal in the final frame and Army came away with the 10-4 victory.