Army Softball picks up two shutouts in Florida finale

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Senior pitcher Caroline Smith threw a complete game shutout in a 1-0 victory over Bethune-Cookman during Army West Point’s final day in Florida. The win was Smith’s team-leading sixth of the season as she held the Rattlers to five hits over seven innings. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Senior pitcher Caroline Smith threw a complete game shutout in a 1-0 victory over Bethune-Cookman during Army West Point’s final day in Florida. The win was Smith’s team-leading sixth of the season as she held the Rattlers to five hits over seven innings. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Softball team picked up a pair of shutout wins over Florida A&M, 3-0, and Bethune-Cookman, 1-0, in its final day in Florida, March 18.

The Black Knights improved to 17-9 on the season, while the Rattlers dropped to 5-21-1 and the Wildcats are now 9-22.

Highlights and game notes

• Army improved to 2-4 against the Rattlers and 2-0 against Bethune-Cookman in the all-time series.

• This was the second time this season the Black Knights have won consecutive games by shutting out their opponents.

• The Black Knights had a game without any errors for the sixth time this season in game one.

• Army closed out its spring break trip with a record of 6-5.

• Sophomore Kennedy Harrison got the starting nod for the first time this season against Florida A&M in right field.

• Harrison recorded two hits on the day which brought her season average up to .333.

• Senior Caroline Smith eclipsed the 500 innings pitched mark with a complete game shutout against Bethune-Cookman.

• Smith documented her second shutout of the season while going the distance for the fifth time in 2017 in her team-leading sixth victory.

• She made her 102nd appearance for the Black Knights, claiming sole possession of fifth place in program history.

• Senior Kristen West had a hand in her second team shutout on the season by tossing six scoreless innings against FAMU.

• Sophomore Ashley Yoo and senior Alee Rashenskas reached the 20 hit mark this season, joining freshman Emily Ballesteros as the only Cadets to do so.

Facts and figures vs. Florida A&M

• The Black Knights posted three runs on seven hits and no errors, while Florida A&M had no runs on five hits and no errors.

How it happened vs. Florida A&M

• Kristen West came out of the gate on fire as the senior retired six of the first seven batters she faced.

• The Black Knights put runners on second and third in the first inning, but needed to wait until the following frame to push across the first run.

• Army put up a three-spot in the second that started with a leadoff single by Kennedy Harrison.

• Izzy Gates walked and Emily Gray legged out an infield hit to load the bases for West, who plated Harrison on a groundout to short.

• Designated player Ashley Yoo singled through the middle to drive in two more runs and create a cushion for the Black Knights.

• The Rattlers recorded back-to-back hits to begin the top of the fourth inning before West settled in and set down the next three batters to get out of the jam.

• In the following inning, FAMU had its leadoff batter reach base again before a heads up play at second by Alee Rashenskas allowed her to double-up the runner on first for the twin killing.

Facts and figures vs. Bethune-Cookman

• Army scored one run on four hits and committed two errors, while Bethune-Cookman had no runs on five hits and one error.

How it happened vs. Bethune-Cookman

• The first hit of the game came in the bottom of the second inning when Bethune-Cookman’s cleanup hitter reached on a bunt single.

• Caroline Smith was able to still face the minimum number of batters that inning, however, as a 4-6-3 double play negated the hit.

• Army documented the game’s first inning with more than three batters as the designated visitors pushed across the only run of the game in the fourth inning.

• Ashley Yoo led off with a single before Tyler McKinney took over on the base paths.

• The senior outfielder stole second and advanced to third on a defensive blunder that had no Wildcats covering the bag.

• Freshman Emily Ballesteros scored her on a sacrifice fly to center to give Army the 1-0 advantage.

• The Wildcats had a runner on third in the sixth inning, but were unable to push across the game-tying run.

• A leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh was negated when, after a failed sacrifice attempt, Maddie Kim fired a strike to second from behind the plate for the second out of the inning.