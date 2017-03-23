BBC Lifeworks

• Melody in Motion with Desrae: Sing children’s songs, dance with ribbons, play instruments, march in a parade and more during “Melody in Motion with Desrae” from 3:30-5 p.m. Monday at B126 Washington Road. We will enjoy a variety of music from a variety of countries with a variety of movements.

• Eat a Rainbow Every day: Story book and craft—Eat a Rainbow every day. For this fun and educational event, join us at B126 Washington Road from 9:30-10:30 a.m. April 4.

The kids will learn about food and colors to create a rainbow picture by using different colors.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by today.