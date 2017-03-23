FEATURED ITEM

Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel events

Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel has events through the Lent season.

• Every Friday through Lent—Stations of the Cross—6-7 p.m.;

• March 29—Lenten Reconciliation Service—6:30 p.m.;

• April 9—Palm Sunday procession—10 a.m., from religious education to MHT;

• April 13—Holy Thursday Mass of The Lord’s Supper—7 p.m.;

• April 14—Good Friday Service of the Cross—5 p.m.;

• April 15—Holy Saturday Easter Vigil—10 p.m.;

• April 16—Easter Sunday—10:30 a.m. Service.