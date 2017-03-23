Gilland announced as new USMA commandant

WEST POINT, N.Y.—The Chief of Staff of the Army announced Monday that Brig. Gen. Steve W. Gilland will be the next Commandant of Cadets at the U.S. Military Academy and is expected to assume his duties later this year.

“I am incredibly humbled to be selected as the 77th Commandant of Cadets. It is a true honor to hold the responsibility of developing and mentoring our Army’s future leaders and defenders of our great Nation,” Gilland said. “My family and I are extremely grateful for this opportunity to return to West Point. We look forward to joining the USMA team. Go Army!”

Gilland graduated from West Point in 1990 and holds a Master of Military Operational Art and Science from the Air Force Command and Staff College.

He is currently serving as the Deputy Commanding General, Operations, for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Gilland has commanded at every level from company through division and has participated in numerous operational deployments to the Middle East, Africa and Afghanistan.