Jebb makes visit to Army Research Laboratory March 10

By Army Research Laboratory Public Affairs

Army scientist Dr. Shawn Walsh (right) briefs Brig. Gen. Cindy R. Jebb (left), U.S. Military Academy Dean of the Academic Board, at the U.S. Army Research Laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, March 10. U.S. Army photo by David McNally

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md.—For many years, the Army Research laboratory has partnered with U.S. Military Academy to sponsor internships in science and technology.

Dean of the Academic Board Brig. Gen. Cindy R. Jebb visited the laboratory to meet with ARL officials for briefings, demonstrations and a facilities tour March 10.

Acting ARL Director Dr. Philip Perconti told Jebb that the relationship has been of great value to the laboratory as well as the future Army officers.

“From an ARL perspective, we want future officers to understand our S&T capabilities and our role in building and equipping the future force,” Perconti said.

The director told Jebb how Army researchers are focused on discovering, innovating and transitioning new technologies for Soldiers.

The Academy is in the business of preparing cadets for the future, Jebb said.

“Over the past 15 years, the ability to bring new technologies to the warfighter has been transformative,” she said.

During technology demonstrations, Army researchers showcased projects that featured involvement from past cadet internships.

Army scientist Dr. Shawn Walsh said his research benefited greatly from the work of USMA Cadet Jacob T. Moffatt, who worked at the lab in 2015 exploring the potential of robots to protect Soldiers.

“We try to expose cadets to new ideas, concepts and technologies both within and outside their current interest areas,” Walsh said. “But it’s also an opportunity for us to learn from the cadets. Where does he or she see the future Army? What is important to them as future leaders?”

Jebb also met with Army researchers working on biotechnology, power sources for remote sensing applications and algorithms to improve packbots for military applications—all projects that USMA cadets have previously worked on with ARL staff.

“We want a heterogeneous group of officers with a broad range of skills to the ability to deal with uncertain future environments,” Jebb said. “We feel strongly that we’re developing critical thinkers.”

Officials said they hoped to carry on the relationship between the academy and the laboratory.

“These collaborative opportunities benefit both organizations,” Perconti said.