JUST ANNOUNCED

Specialized Training of Military Parent (STOMP)

A Specialized Training of Military Parent workshop will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 3-4 at Lee Area CDC Building 140.

If you are a member of a military family with a child with special needs, an educator of children with special needs or a professional that works with families and children with special needs, then this workshop is for you.

Registration is required to ensure all participants receive the available information and resource materials.

Register at https://west-point-stomp.eventbrite.com or call EFMP office at 938-5655.

Hunters Education Course

Register for the Hunters Education Course with Round Pond Recreation Area from 9a.m.-5p.m. Monday-Friday at 938-2503. There are 30 spots for local military and community members before it is broadcasted on the NYS DEC Webpage. The class will be held at the Bonneville Cabin, Round Pond Recreation Area from 8a.m.-5 p.m. April 15.

Age Restrictions/Requirements: Students must be 11 years or older to take this course (Note: In New York State, the minimum age to hunt is 12 years old).

All Hunter Education Courses require the completion of homework prior to attending the course. Proof of completed homework must be brought to the course led by an instructor. The homework will take several hours to complete.

There are no ‘online-only’ courses. Homework and the in-person instruction portion of the course is required for all New York courses. For details, visit http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html

This event is open to the general public. For more information, call 938-2503.

The Bride Wore Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

The Bride Wore Murder Mystery Dinner will take place 7-10 p.m. April 28. Enjoy an evening of fine cuisine, dancing and crime at the West Point Club where professional stage, TV and film actors are seated around you and you are a part of the show.

Cocktail hour begins at 7 p.m. with appetizers, cash bar and one complimentary drink. Dinner, dessert and the show begin at 8 p.m.

Make reservations at www.tinyurl.com/japslrl or call 845-446-5506.