Keller Corner

Save the Date: 2017 American Red Cross Blood Drive at West Point

The 2017 American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from noon-7 p.m. March 27-29 and noon-6 p.m. March 30 at West Point’s Eisenhower Hall.

The Blood Drive is open to active and reserve duty military members, cadets, dependents, retirees and civilians.

The need for blood (whole blood), platelets, plasma and power red is constant, and your contribution is important for a healthy and reliable blood supply.

Donation types are identified as:

• Blood (or Whole Blood)—This is the most common type of donation, during which approximately a pint of ‘whole blood is given.

• Platelets—Collected at select ARC blood donation centers. Platelets are a vital element of cancer and organ transplant treatments, as well as many surgical procedures as they help prevent massive blood loss. Receive more information at https://goo.gl/7M5Ow3.

• Plasma—Collected simultaneously with a platelet donation. Receive more information at https://goo.gl/fx0Umj.

• Power Red—Collects the red cells, but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. For more information, visit https://goo.gl/dJK0r1.

Visit http://goo.gl/4reZDK to learn if you are eligible to donate; or go to http://goo.gl/ucjfsI and schedule a blood donation appointment.

New Patient Portal Secure Messaging Access

Since 2009, Military Health System patients who receive care at military hospitals or clinics have had access to a robust messaging capability allowing authorized patients the ability to securely communicate with their health care team.

While the various secure communication systems are known by different names, on Jan. 28, the Department of Defense will have a dedicated platform that meets DOD cyber-security standards: Patient Portal Secure Messaging will be accessible at this new link: https://mil.relayhealth.com.

All the same capabilities that users have come to appreciate continue to be available. Patient Portal Secure Messaging, powered by RelayHealth, is the same patient centric secure messaging platform that enables patients to directly communicate securely via the internet with their primary care provider team to receive advice on minor medical issues, chronic disease management, test results, appointment requests, medication refills and other health care needs.

Patient Portal Secure Messaging allows patients to communicate with their health care team at their convenience, whenever they want and wherever they are.

Patients can easily access Patient Portal Secure Messaging from any device, e.g., smart phone, tablet or desktop computer.

It is a valuable service that helps save time and money by eliminating trips to the military hospital or clinic.

Patients can reduce unnecessary appointments and stress by communicating virtually and directly with their health care team.

Talk with your provider or care team to enroll or if you are one of the 1.6 million Military Health System beneficiaries that have an existing Patient Portal Secure Messaging account, bookmark https://mil.relayhealth.com in your browser to continue communicating securely with your healthcare teams.

You can learn more about this change at http://sites.mckesson.com/milpatients/.

JOES Replies Help Keller Better Serve Our Beneficiaries

The Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES) has replaced the Army Provider Level Satisfaction Survey (APLSS). JOES will combine and standardize long-standing methods used by the Army, Navy, Air Force and Defense Health Agency/National Capital Region to learn about beneficiary health care experiences with the goal of making them better.

This single outpatient-visit based instrument will assist military treatment facilities with their goal of becoming a high reliability organization.