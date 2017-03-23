National Guard called out as winter storm pummels Northeast

By David Vergun and Cotton Puryear Army News Service

About 2,000 Army National Guard Soldiers were on duty in New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania on March 14 to help state multi-agency responders, according to the National Guard Bureau. Photo by U.S. Army About 2,000 Army National Guard Soldiers were on duty in New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania on March 14 to help state multi-agency responders, according to the National Guard Bureau. Photo by U.S. Army

WASHINGTON—A winter storm dumped up to two feet of snow March 14 in portions of Pennsylvania and New York and bore down on New England with gale-force winds as four mid-Atlantic governors declared states of emergency.

About 2,000 Army National Guard Soldiers were on duty in New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania to help state multi-agency responders, according to the National Guard Bureau.

New York Army National Guard Soldiers were reportedly in the Buffalo area, ready to respond to emergencies on the New York State Thruway. About 700 Pennsylvania National Guard troops were also prepared to assist stranded motorists on the Interstates and Turnpike, according to Guard officials in that state.

Guard members used Humvees and light/medium tactical trucks to provide transportation for first responders through deep snow and helped evacuate citizens in need of shelter.

“Once again our Soldiers have demonstrated their ability to safely and rapidly position troops and equipment at key locations so they are ready to assist citizens of the commonwealth during times of hazardous weather,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the adjutant general of Virginia.

Record Storm on the same day as 1993

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported on its website that the “Storm of the Century,” which occurred on the same day in 1993, “was one of the most intense mid-latitude cyclones ever observed” over the East Coast.

The Superstorm of 1993, as it was also called, “was more significant than most landfalling hurricanes or tornado outbreaks and ranks among the deadliest and most costly weather events of the 20th century,” the website reported.

The National Guard was called out then as well, and reportedly used helicopters to drop hay in fields to keep livestock from starving in deep snowy areas of North Carolina.