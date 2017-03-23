Parents, Class of 2020 enjoy Plebe Parent Weekend

Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Retired Lt. Gen. Karl Eikenberry speaks to plebes and their parents during the Plebe Parent Weekend Banquet, March 11. Above Eikenberry is the Class of 2020 Class Crest, which was revealed earlier that night. A Class of 2020 cadet shows his parents the Indoor Obstacle Course Test (IOCT) at Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center March 10. Throughout Plebe Parent Weekend, plebes had the opportunity to show their parents different parts of the installation including their barracks, the library, the uniform factory and more. Class of 2020 Cadet Riley Eck shows his family the U.S. Military Academy central area on a snowy morning during Plebe Parent Weekend.

A thin coating of fresh snow covered the U.S. Military Academy central area on March 10, but despite the cold temperatures, plebe parents were out and about, exploring the place that their children call their new home.

“I still have images in my head of leaving him at R-Day which was the hardest day of my life,” Annette Lavagnino said about her Class of 2020 cadet, Anthony. “To be here now and see how well-adjusted he is and how happy he is, and the positive changes in him, as he’s maturing and growing up and taking care of himself, it’s a good feeling for a mom.”

The Lavagninos, who live in San Diego, see their son just a few times a year so they say they’re making every second count.

“It’s really nice to have my parents here because I don’t get to see them that often,” Anthony stated. “I just want to show them how my life at West Point goes on, I want to show them my barracks, and for them to meet my TAC Officer to see the person who is in charge of me while I’m here.”

In addition to exploring the campus, Anthony’s father, Andy, says he’s excited for his son’s near-future endeavors.

“He’s already decided what he’s going to be doing this summer,” Andy remarked, noting that Anthony will be attending air assault training, cadet field training and potentially an AIED abroad in Hungary. “There are a lot of opportunities for West Point cadets to do things, even abroad, that are very exciting and challenging.”

Class of 2020 Cadet Caleb Kifer from Princeton, Indiana says that his parents have kept him busy throughout their visit.

“They find things that I find mundane very interesting,” he laughed. “Like at the mess hall, asking dates and numbers on the ceiling, and I never look at the ceiling, and things like that, but it’s been pretty cool having them around.”

After touring the mess hall, the uniform factory and the gym, Caleb’s mom Julie said she was enjoying her stay.

“This is a very amazing place and we’re very blessed that our son is here,” she said. “The mess hall was gorgeous, the library was gorgeous, waking up and seeing the snow this morning was just a beautiful atmosphere, we just love it here.”

Caleb’s dad Todd described the experience as “overwhelming.”

“You know, whenever they’re young and want to come here, you think, ‘could it possibly happen?’ And now it’s such a big part of our lives,” he said. “It’s just overwhelming to be here and know that so much of our life is here with our son.”

Plebe Layla Cunningham says she’d been looking forward to her mother’s visit for a while.

“I’m glad she was able to come out here,” she said, noting that they’re from California. “I’m looking forward to show her a lot of my classrooms, the chemistry labs, Arvin, just the way West Point looks, especially because it’s snowing today, it looks really beautiful.”

Layla’s mom Chanda Perry was just as excited, noting that she doesn’t get to see snow often.

“I got to see what the Grade A’s look like, so that was another neat experience to add to the parent weekend,” she said. “I’m feeling really proud and happy to be here with my daughter to have this experience with her at her school.”

Aside from the post tour, Chanda looked forward to Layla returning to California with her during Spring Break.

“She gets to come home, eat what she wants, do what she wants, sleep in her bed. I left her room the same as she had it so she could come home and just unwind,” she added, which is perhaps the most exciting part of Plebe Parent Weekend for the cadets.

After exploring the ins and outs of West Point on March 10 and 11, Plebes and parents celebrated with the Plebe Parent Weekend dinner at Washington Hall on the night of March 11. During the dinner, the Class of 2020 crest was revealed and guests had the opportunity to listen to retired Lt. Gen. and USMA grad, Karl Eikenberry, speak. Plebes were able to go home and officially begin their spring break the morning of March 12.