UK General discusses “Special Relationship” with U.S.

Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Lt. Gen. Nicholas “Nick” Pope, deputy chief of the General Staff of the British Army, speaks with USMA Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. and cadets during his visit to the U.S. Military Academy, March 7. Pope delivered the 71st annual Kermit Roosevelt Lecture and spoke about the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States. Photo by John Pellino/DPTMS VID Lt. Gen. Nicholas “Nick” Pope, deputy chief of the General Staff of the British Army, speaks with USMA Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. and cadets during his visit to the U.S. Military Academy, March 7. Pope delivered the 71st annual Kermit Roosevelt Lecture and spoke about the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States. Photo by John Pellino/DPTMS VID

Lt. Gen. Nicholas “Nick” Pope, deputy chief of the General Staff of the British Army, spoke to the USMA Class of 2018 as part of the 71st annual Kermit Roosevelt Lecture Series, March 7.

The Kermit Roosevelt Lecture Series was designed as a memorial to Kermit Roosevelt, the second son of President Teddy Roosevelt, and was intended to establish a better understanding and a closer relationship between the militaries of the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Kermit served with both the British and American armies during World Wars I and II.

Eventually, he was commissioned into the U.S. Army as a major and served as an intelligence officer at Fort Richardson, Alaska, where he died on active duty in 1943.

Following his death, Kermit’s wife wrote to Gen. George Marshall, the Chief of Staff of the Army at the time, recommending an annual exchange of military lectures between the UK and the U.S. as a memorial to her late husband.

In her letter, she wrote that Kermit, “attempted to carry out in his own life his conviction that the development of a closer relationship between individual English and Americans and a better understanding between the military forces in the United States and the United Kingdom would contribute in large measure to the preservation of world peace.”

Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. said that the alliance between the two countries is still strong today.

“The world has changed considerably since the series inception seven decades ago, however, the one constant has been the stalwart alliance between the United States and United Kingdom, particularly with this partnership and relationship between its militaries, even as we sit in this auditorium today, British and American troops are working together, training side by side, across the globe, to meet the challenges of the current threats to both of our nations and preparing for the uncertainties of tomorrow’s complex global security environment,” he said.

Pope then took the stage to discuss the importance of relationships, particularly the relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States.

“I want to unpack whether or not there is a special relationship between the UK and the U.S. and whether there is a need for a special relationship in the future,” he started. “I want to give you an idea of how we think, on the small end of the telescope.”

Pope took the Class of 2018 through history, explaining that the British Soldiers had been fighting with Gerkha Soldiers for 200 years. Even the relationship between the U.S. and UK began on the battlefield, in the crucible of war.

He also stated that the special relationship between the UK and the U.S. can be looked at through three different lenses—common sense of purpose, common interest and institutionalization.

“So for me, the idea of a special relationship works quite well,” Pope said as he began to explain the importance of enduring that relationship.

One reason in particular to endure the bond, Pope said, is the diffusion of power. As more countries begin to have influence on the world stage, Pope suggests that we must think sensibly about our interoperability and who we share our bonds with.

“To be special and have a relationship requires you to work together,” he told the class. “I have no doubt that many of you in the future will be privileged not only to command your own troops but hopefully have the honor to command troops from other nations and hopefully Britain will be amongst those, and similarly, I look forward to my young men coming out of the Royal Military Academy of Sandhurst and would give them exactly the same motto.”

Pope talked about common values, standards and leadership styles that shape the Soldiers of both the UK and U.S. armies. In talking about leadership, Pope ended with six bullets of an army leadership code: Initiative, making things happen, expressing your needs clearly, knowing your Soldiers, having empathy and maintaining standards.

“I think we have a blueprint of the future and I know it resonates extremely close with your own leadership design,” Pope added.

As Pope ended, he gave the class his final thoughts.

“Yes, I think there is a special relationship… I do think it’s a relationship that will last for some time, I do hope you get something out of what I’ve talked about there, so I leave you with four words: ‘Go Army, Beat Navy!’”

The Class of 2018 thanked Pope with a roaring applause and presented him a cadet tar bucket.

Gen. Robert “Bob” B. Brown will be going to Great Britain for the 71st annual Kermit Roosevelt Lecture on behalf of the United States Army.