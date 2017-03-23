USMA Cadets on “The Price Is Right”

The Price is Right special, “College Rivals,” themed episode airs at 11 a.m. Friday on CBS. The universities competing are USC, UCLA, University of Michigan, Michigan State University, University of Texas at Austin, University of Oklahoma, Duke University, University of North Carolina, University of South Carolina, Clemson, University of Georgia, Georgia Institute of Technology, Army (United States Military Academy) and Navy (United States Naval Academy).