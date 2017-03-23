Women’s History theme is about “Strength”

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer “A woman is like a tea bag, you never know how strong she is until you put her in hot water.” —Eleanor Roosevelt The annual Women’s History Month Observance was held March 8 at the West Point Club with guest speaker Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development for New York City, Alicia Glen, who spoke about women’s accomplishments in the past and ways women can make a difference. The program began with a short video explaining the origins of Women’s History Month with comments from cadets about how they feel about women in the military and business. The international theme of Women’s History Month is “Honoring Trailblazing Women in Labor and Business.” “Women’s History Month actually began in New York City,” Glen explained. “At the time it was known as International Working Women’s Day over a century ago and commemorated a very famous strike by women garment workers, especially for those working at the Triangle Shirt Factory. The objective that these women were fighting for sounds very familiar to us today. They were fighting for fair pay, for paid time off, for a work week that would allow them to be a social worker and caregiver (for their families). And as we celebrate what women have accomplished over the past century, we have to look now what we can do, how we can serve, how we can make this a more fair and equitable world for women.” The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory employed women and young girls as workers for 13 cents per hour with a 13-hour work day. Most of the workers were immigrants. The factory erupted into flames March 25, 1911 becoming one of the deadliest fires in New York City’s history with 146 dead, nearly half were teenagers. Just a year before, thousands of garment workers in New York began agitating for better pay, shorter hours, better conditions, safer shops and unions. Glen spoke about her family and community where she grew up and where everyone was expected to serve in one way or another. “My mother served as a judge and was the first woman dean in CUNY Law School. My father decided to enlist in the war on poverty and was the first lawyer at the Harlem Legal Services,” Glen said. “My stepmother worked for the city and state government and my brother chose to go into the U.S. Navy. When I think of that collective family history, I think a lot about the two righteous moms I had in my life who were very unusual for their generation. They invested in me a real sense of responsibility, not only for service, but also to actually be honest and that to think about service through a gender lens and to recognize and fight sexism everywhere we see it.” Glen said that working across generations and together, there are ways we can move the needle and fundamentally improve the process for all women across the country. Although there is the obvious lofty goal of breaking the ultimate glass ceiling and electing a female president, there are also the more modest roles women can take to effect change. “There is a Girl Scout Troop in my neighborhood, Girl Scout Troop 3684, and what they do every single day is sell their cookies and have fundraisers so they can erect the first statue of a woman in Central Park,” Glen said. “Do you believe it, there is 150 years of Central Park, there are 24 statues of historical figures and not one woman, but for those 9 and 10-year-old girls, they get out of bed every day and they are going to do something about it.” Glen said she read about some of the women of West Point and even though she always thought of herself as brave, gutsy, driven and intense, she realized she wasn’t all that brave when she learned about some of the trail blazing women who came through West Point, women like Kristen Baker. “One thing is very clear to me, no one winds up here or nobody stays here by accident and you have to earn it,” Glen said. “Women are doing double duty. You are proving yourself as a woman and that you can compete at the very highest level. It doesn’t change when you leave this institution.” “Women lead just 5 percent of Fortune 500 Firms, we represent only 20 percent in Congress and we are 97th in the world in terms of representation of women in our highest elective bodies. We continue to earn less than men do and those statistics haven’t budged much in decades. You cannot do it alone; you have to build a community. West Point is an example of community. Not only are you competing with grades and physical ability, but also you are doing it as a part of a community. Build a network and you have to work hard to build those bonds but it is time well spent.”

