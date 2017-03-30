2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Aviation: Class of 2017 Cadet Mitch Boylan (above) led Ground School students through E6B Manual Flight Computer and Cross-Country Flight Planning training with the assistance of fellow members of the flying team.

Pistol: The Pistol team won the overall National Intercollegiate Pistol Championship at Ft. Benning, Georgia, March 20-24. The Championship matches were held at the Army Marksmanship Unit ranges. The top 10 college pistol teams and top 30 individuals were invited in each of the three open events based on scores fired in sectional matches around the country in February.

Army won the first event, Free Pistol, with a four-person team score of 2,044. Senior Jeffrey Schanz had the team-high score of 518.

Seniors Mark Lister and Travis Moody shot scores of 515 and 508, respectively. Sophomore Caleb Roth shot a 503. The Citadel was second with a score of 2,033 and Ohio State was third with a score of 1,995. Navy finished ninth with a score of 1,753.

Jeffrey Schanz also claimed the individual Bronze Medal by moving from fifth place to third in finals where the top eight finishers in the 60-shot preliminary match fire 10 additional shots to determine the individual match winner.

The second event was Standard Pistol. Army finished second with a four-person team score of 2,118. Team Captain Travis Moody shot an excellent score of 545—missing the individual Bronze Medal by one point.

Senior Minhee Pak shot a 539, Mark Lister shot a 518 and Jeffrey Schanz shot a 516. Sophomore Quin Cochran, competing for individual honors, shot a 534. The Coast Guard Academy won the event with a score of 2,121. Ohio State was third with a score of 2,114 and Navy was sixth with a 2,063.

Going into the final event, Air Pistol, Army held a slim 24-point lead over The Citadel, a 53-point lead over defending National Champion Ohio State, and a 47-point lead over the Coast Guard Academy.

With all other teams gunning for Army, the four-person team of Schanz (558), Roth (554), Moody (550) and Lister (548) rose to the challenge to win the final event with a team score of 2,210. The Citadel was second with a 2,207, USCGA was third with a 2,194 and Ohio State was fourth with a 2,186. Navy was fifth with a 2,180.

Army won the overall National Intercollegiate Pistol Championship with a three-event aggregate score of 6,372. The Citadel was second with a 6,345, and Coast Guard was third with a 6,309. Ohio State was fourth, Akron was fifth, MIT was sixth, Navy was seventh, Texas A&M was eighth, Purdue was ninth and the Merchant Marine Academy was 10th.

Team Captain Travis Moody stated, “We accomplished our two main goals this year by beating Navy and winning the National Championship. Additionally, our Coach, Duston Saunders, was honored as Collegiate Coach of the year for 2017.”

VTrip Remarks: The volleyball tournament went great, thanks to the tremendous support from the Department of Physical Education. Both RMC and Navy, were grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament. Army crushed Navy 2-0. The first set was all Army, but the second set started off with a large Navy run. Fortunately, the Army team fought through adversity to overcome the midshipmen 26-24. Navy defeated RMC 2-1, and Army lost a close 5 game match 3-2 on Friday night. This left the three teams in a 3 way tie. In addition, we were able to get a lot of good much needed experience for the B team as they were able to steal a game each from Navy B and RMC B. Overall the tournament was a huge success and we truly appreciate the opportunity to represent the academy.

