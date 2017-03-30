#8/9 Army guts out seventh straight win

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Junior attackman Conor Glancy (#53) celebrates with his teammates after one of his three goals during Army West Point’s 10-8 win over Colgate in Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse action March 25 at Michie Stadium. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Junior attackman Conor Glancy (#53) celebrates with his teammates after one of his three goals during Army West Point’s 10-8 win over Colgate in Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse action March 25 at Michie Stadium. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The eighth-ranked Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse team gutted out a 10-8 win March 25 against Colgate to remain undefeated in the Patriot League and earn its seventh win in a row.

It was a battle all afternoon long with six ties and five lead changes.

The Black Knights (8-1, 4-0 PL) are off to their best start since the 2005 season and has won their first four games of the league slate for the second straight year. Cole Johnson led the way with four goals had a hat trick in the first half when Army desperately needed someone to score.

Conor Glancy recorded his first career hat trick and scored the biggest goal of the game with 2:30 left on the clock to give Army the 9-8 lead.

Gunnar Miller finished off the contest with his sixth of the year during a 30-second timer to put the game away with 1:14 remaining.

Colgate (3-6, 1-3 PL) gave Army everything it could including goalie Brandon Burke, who finished with 18 saves in the cage and really shutdown the Black Knights’ offense.

Griffin Brown and Nicky Petkevich finished with three points on two goals and an assist each, while Duncan Hoskinson added two goals as well.

The faceoff battle lived up to the hype with two of the top specialists in the nation going at it. Dan Grabher won with 14 wins, but Colton Orr won some crucial draws during the game to award Colgate with possession.

Highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights won their eighth straight game for the first time since 2005 and are 4-0 in Patriot League play for the second consecutive season.

• Army won its 30th game of the series against Colgate and have won the matchup the last two seasons.

• Head coach Joe Alberici is now 4-3 against Mike Murphy, who was an assistant coach under him for eight seasons prior to moving to Colgate.

• The win is Alberici’s 101st as the head coach at Army.

• The Black Knights remain unbeaten at home with a 4-0 mark at Michie Stadium.

• The game was the first Army lacrosse game to be live streamed on Twitter and the Black Knights have one more game on the social media platform, which is the Boston University game on April 8.

• The attendance was 2,536, which was the highest attendance of the season so far at Michie Stadium.

• Glancy tallied his first collegiate hat trick and has double digit goals in a season for the first time in his career.

• Cole Johnson sits one goal away from No. 100 in his career and has 17 on the year.

• He now sits alone in 11th place all-time in career goals with 99 and is still 12th in career points at 165.

• Army’s defense held its opponent under 10 goals for the fifth straight game and for the seventh time this year.

• The Black Knights held Colgate scoreless for 28 minutes during the game and scored four straight during the Raiders scoring drought.

• The eight goals given up by Army were the most since the Black Knights defeated Syracuse, 14-13, a month ago.

• This was Army’s first win of the year when being down at the half and it was only the second time the Black Knights faced a deficit after 30 minutes all season.

Turning point

• With the game tied, Glancy scored his third of the game with a great feed from Nick Snatorelli to give Army a 9-8 lead. The Colgate possession before the goal, AJ Barretto came up with a huge save that was one of his 10 on the day to allow Army to get insurance on the next possession.

How it happened

• The two teams traded goals in the first quarter with three ties, but Colgate kept the lead throughout and had a 4-3 lead after 15 minutes.

• Glancy scored for the Black Knights, while Johnson added the other goal of the quarter for the home team.

• Johnson then scored early in the second quarter and then the Raiders reeled of three-straight by Petkevich, Hoskinson and Brown beating Barretto.

• Johnson stopped the bleeding with his third of the day and then Jones cut the lead to one going into the break at 6-5.

• The scoring slowed down in the third quarter with Johnson tallying his fourth of the game with six minutes left in the frame to tie the game at 6-6.

• The action picked up in the fourth with Glancy giving Army its first lead of the contest at the 10:38 mark of the final frame.

• Colgate answered with back-to-back goals from Petkevich and Hoskinson and Army was on the ropes, down 8-7 with 6:53 left.

• The Black Knights responded with the final three goals of the game. Symmes tied the game with 4:35 left on a bouncer from the outside to make it 8-8.

• That’s when Glancy and Miller took over to close out the 10-8 win.