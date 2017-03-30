ANNOUNCEMENTS

Applied Robotics for Installation and Base Operations demonstration

The West Point community is invited to the Applied Robotics for Installation and Base Operations (ARIBO) initiative demonstration March 29 and 30.

The demonstration vehicle will be available from 8:45 a.m. -3 p.m. both days to carry interested passengers from the pick-up/drop-off location at the southwest corner of Daly Field near the Superintendent’s Review Stand along Thayer Extension.

Engineers and other personnel involved in the development of the vehicle will be on-hand to answer questions and provide a short briefing on the technology and capabilities being displayed.

The EECS Department is supporting the AM General and the U.S. Tank Automotive Research Development and Engineering Center (TARDEC) partnership to develop and demonstrate an automatic driving MV-1 vehicle at West Point.

The demonstration is intended to introduce and educate cadets and Academy personnel to the technology associated with the Army’s Robotic and Autonomous Systems Strategy (RAS).

The program’s aim is to advance the state of military robotics while simultaneously addressing U.S. military base needs by creating reliable military robotic technology and reducing operational and personnel costs.

James I. O’Neill High School’s Spring Musical: “The Drowsy Chaperone”

James I. O’Neill High School hosts its spring musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” at 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the O’Neill auditorium.

The main actors are junior Alexandra Angelopoulos, playing (Wo)Man in Chair; sophomore Michaela Rienertsen, playing Janet Van de Graaff; senior Ethan Penner, playing Robert Martin; and junior Maggie Haley, playing the Drowsy Chaperone.

The musical is a parody of American musical comedy of the 1920s. The story concerns a middle-aged, asocial musical theater fan; as he plays the record of his favorite musical, the (fictional) 1928 hit “The Drowsy Chaperone,” the show comes to life onstage as he wryly comments on the music, story and actors.

The musical is directed by Christine Bokhour, who is a Broadway veteran with five shows to her credit, with musical direction by Paul Heckert and lights and sound by Thomas Cunane.

The cast is rounded out with Grace Neary as Trix the Aviatrix, Alanna Kelly as the Superintendent with Abigail Hatch, Laurel Bennett, Julia Hajjar, Cinthia Morocho, Anna Read, Luke Kilner, Kaitlyn Hilley, Daniel Kimball, Gwendolin Learey, Miriam Rice and Katie Yankovich in the ensemble.

Mine Torne Road closure

Range Operations will be closing Mine Torne Road from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This road closure is necessary to ensure safety during live fire training.

For details, contact Bill Lake, Range safety specialist, Range Operations, DPTMS, at 938-8561.

West Point Tax Assistance Center

The West Point Tax Assistance Center is now open and is located next to the Claims Office on the first floor of Building 626, across from Buffalo Soldier Field.

IRS-trained tax preparers will be available to answer your questions and file your tax returns from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday through April 7.

Call 845-938-5920 to schedule an appointment, as services are by appointment only. Call early to schedule your appointment and come with your military ID.

Federal and state income tax preparation is free for active duty service members stationed at West Point, eligible dependents and all cadets. Due to reductions in personnel at the West Point Tax Assistance Center, preparers are not authorized to prepare business or corporate tax returns or provide tax service to retirees.

The Tax Assistance Center can e-file most federal and state income tax forms.

To have your taxes prepared, you will need the following information and forms at time of appointment (as applicable):

• W2 (Wage and Earnings Statemetnt);

• Spouse’s SSN and Date of Birth;

• Children’s SSNs and Dates of Birth;

• Voided Check with Bank Routing and Account #’s;

• 1099DIV (Dividend Statement);

• 1099B (Sale of Stock and Mutual Funds);

• 1099INT (Interest Statment);

• 1099R (Retirement Pay);

• Itemized Deduction Receipts;

• Tuition Receipts + 1098T;

• 2016 Tax Return (if available and tax return was not completed by the tax center);

• HUD-1 settlement statements for new home purchase and sales;

• Sales Tax receipts for the purchase of a new automobile;

• Power of Attorney (if you are filling for a spouse who will not be present to sign the return).

DODEA Customer Satisfaction Survey

The Department of Defense Education Activity—DODEA Customer Satisfaction Survey has been released. The survey is voluntary and anonymous, but if you’ve ever wanted a voice in what’s happening at your DOD Dependent School, this is your opportunity.

The Survey is open until April 14, takes approximately 20 minutes to complete and is available online at http://www.dodea.edu/survey.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please call 845-938-2923.

Protestant Women of the Chapel

The West Point Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) meets every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the West Point Post Chapel. Childcare is available.

The evening class meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Post Chapel. Email questions to wp.pwoc@gmail.com and check out PWOC’s Facebook page at West Point PWOC.

Gospel Service

The Gospel Service at West Point is ongoing. Under the leadership of Chaplain (Capt.) Loy Sweezy Jr., the Gospel Service will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Post Chapel.

The service is open to all who want to attend. Also, there are many opportunities to serve the ministry with your talents and gifts.

For details, contact the Chaplain Sweezy at 938-4246.

Most Holy Trinity West Point Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) Group

Mothers of children ages 0-5 are invited to join us at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel. The purpose of the group is to build friendships and foster community goodwill with other West Point moms.

Being a mom is hard work, and we all need love and support to encourage us through the journey.

Meetings include time to socialize and discuss the joys and challenges of motherhood, speakers from the community on a variety of topics, and creative activities.

The group will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Cloister Room of the Chapel of The Most Holy Trinity on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.

There is a registration fee and because the group meets in the evenings, childcare will not be provided.

For registration details, contact Kristin at kristin8513@gmail.com and visit us at our informational table at the WPSC Super Sign Up event today at the West Point Club.