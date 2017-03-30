Army scores 17 unanswered in win over Navy

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men's Rugby team poses for a group photo after scoring 17 unanswered points in the latter part of the game to defeat Navy 24-18 March 25 at Anderson Rugby Complex. Photo by Cordell Hoffer

The Army West Point Men’s Rugby team overcame an 11-point deficit by scoring 17 unanswered points to take a 24-18 victory over its service academy rival Navy March 25 at the Anderson Rugby Complex.

The Black Knights jumped to 11-2 on the season, while the Midshipmen fell to 8-5.

Highlights and game notes

• Army improved to 3-0 against Navy since 2014.

• Junior Austen Deppe scored his first try of the season.

• A maul formed around Mitchell Sanderson after a scrum and powered him in to the try zone to take the lead in the 71st minute.

Key moment

• The Army defense held steady in the final moments of the match, keeping Navy out of the try zone through the 88th minute in order to preserve the victory.

Scoring timeline vs. Navy

• Third minute, penalty kick—Navy (Navy leads, 3-0);

• 22nd minute, penalty kick—Navy (Navy leads, 6-0);

• 34th minute, try—Jeff Malm-Annan, conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 7-6);

• 38th minute, try—Navy, conversion—Navy (Navy leads, 13-7);

• 52nd minute, try—Navy (Navy leads, 18-7);

• 60th minute, try—Austen Deppe, conversion—Jon Kim (Navy leads, 18-14);

• 71st minute, try—Mitchell Sanderson (Army leads, 19-18);

• 74th minute, try—Bailey Abercrombie (Army leads, 24-18).

Army vs. Navy

1. Connor Parker (Austen Deppe—17th, injury; returned 26th); (Deppe—54th);

2. Ryan Moshak;

3. Adam Szott (Eli Brown—54th);

4. Mitchell Sanderson;

5. Rob Niscior (Will Miller—61st);

6. Ben Lemon;

7. Ryan Manion (Ben Vasta—56th minute);

8. Bailey Abercrombie;

9. John Royston (Harrison Farrell—44th);

10. Jon Kim;

11. Sam Sutera (Andrew Fargo—54th);

12. Luke Heun;

13. Torran Raby;

14. Jeff Malm-Annan (Nathan Williams—39th, injury; returned 54th)

15. Jake Lachina.

Coaches Corner

• Head coach Matt Sherman—“We knew it was going to come down to a test of will, and we had to dig deep to fight them off in the end. I was especially proud of when things weren’t going our way and we were behind, we didn’t panic. We kept our composure and our confidence and trust in each other. We stayed connected as a team, and I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.

“It was a massive lift and a pressure release when we got the go-ahead try late in the game. We had been chasing the game for the lion’s share of it and were down two scores with 20 minutes to go.

“It was definitely a pressure release, but we also knew that they weren’t going to quit which they didn’t. I’m very proud of Navy’s effort as well. I thought they were outstanding and gave their absolute all as well. This is what Army-Navy is all about.

“To work that hard that late in the game for the final stand is about love of each other. You get off the ground not because you can, but because your teammates need that of you. I’m very proud of that final stretch.”