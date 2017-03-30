BBC Lifeworks

• Eat a Rainbow Every day: Story book and craft—Eat a Rainbow every day. For this fun and educational event, join us at B126 Washington Road from 9:30-10:30 a.m. April 4.

The kids will learn about food and colors to create a rainbow picture by using different colors.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by today.

• Living Simple Workshop: Do you live in a world of clutter? Are your budgets stretched to the limits? Do you find your stressed out because your house in always in disarray?

Join us at the Living Simple Workshop from 4-5:30 p.m. April 7 at B126 Washington Road.

Stephanie Harvie, a military spouse, has embraced the frugal/simple lifestyle and has written a column for six newspapers across the United States.

Harvie has been a feature speaker on the living simple topic to various military and civic organizations across the country.

During PCS moves, do you worry about maxing out the weight limit the moving companies authorizes? Then join this workshop to teach you simple tips on living with less, cutting down cost and embracing the simple lifestyle.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com with number of attendees that would participate in this workshop before Saturday.

• Spring Yard Sale: The West Point Community Spring Yard Sale is scheduled from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 15, rain or shine.