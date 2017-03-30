Cadet Candidates embark on Spring FTX March 24-26

By Cadet Candidate Gabriel Fuhrman

Cadet Candidates firing the M9 for German Proficiency Badge March 24-26. Photo by Cadet Candidate Abbie Lucas

Braving the elements, the USMAPS cadet candidates embarked on a weekend of military training March 24-26. The Battalion of CCs completed requirements for the German Proficiency Badge (GPB) as well as developed skills they will need next year at Cadet Basic Training at USMA. By the end of the weekend, the Vanguards fired the M9, M-4 and completed a two-hour timed 12 -kilometer (7.5-mile) foot march across West Point.

As soon as classes concluded on Friday, the Battalion hastily moved to the field to conduct M9 pistol qualification on Range 8 for their German Proficiency Badge. Joining the Battalion on the M9 range was Lt. Col. (Germany) Michael Breuer, who earlier in the morning spoke to the organization about the history and significance of the GPB in the Bundeswehr (aka German Army). Breuer was previously an Armor Battalion Commander in Hamburg and now teaches German at USMA. Once qualified on the pistol, CCs moved to Range 8 conduct marksmanship training and weapons zeroing on the M-4 service rifle.

The next day, the entire unit finished weapons zeroing and transitioned to rifle qualification. Meanwhile, prior service CCs showcased there experience and passed down knowledge by conducting concurrent training on fire team and squad formations, hand & arm signals, and basic room clearing techniques. All cadet candidates received plenty of “trigger time.” After zero and qualification, the CCs explored and capabilities of the M-4 rifle by firing the weapon fully automatic.

Early Sunday morning, the Battalion finished the weekend strong with a 12km foot march. In addition to positively contributing to each future officer’s personal development, this march was one of the culminating requirement for the German Proficiency Badge.

In order to successfully meet the requirement, an individual must complete the road march in under two hours; however, many CCs surpassed the standard. The winner, CC Peterson, finished in a time of 1 hour and 14 seconds and CC Sparks was close behind finishing in 1 hour and 48 seconds.

With graduation only six weeks away, the USMPS class of 2017 is ready to lead the USMA Class of 2021. The cadet candidates are proficient and knowledgeable in the operation of the M9 and the M4 weapons system. They know how to coach, teach and mentor fellow cadets on weapons assembly and disassembly, zero and qualify a weapon, correctly set-up military equipment and uniforms, and maintain the proper standards and discipline.

This class truly embodies the definition of “Vanguard.” They will lead their future classmates to success during Cadet Basic Training.