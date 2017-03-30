Calabro Night of the Arts celebrates cadet creativity

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

USMA Class of 2020 Cadet Dion Perinon entertains guests with a solo on a cello at the third annual John Calabro Night of the Arts March 24 at Jefferson Hall. Perinon is a member of the Cadet String Ensemble. USMA Class of 2020 Cadet Dion Perinon entertains guests with a solo on a cello at the third annual John Calabro Night of the Arts March 24 at Jefferson Hall. Perinon is a member of the Cadet String Ensemble. The winning photos of the Sannes-Pinnell Award for photography at the third annual John Calabro Night of the Arts, celebrating cadet creativity, March 24 at Jefferson Hall. The winners were: First place, “Twilight Freckles” by Class of 2017 Cadet Austin Lachance; second place, “Falling For a View” by Class of 2018 Cadet Rikki Fearon; and third place, “Snow” by Class of 2018 Cadet Jessica Boerner. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV The winning photos of the Sannes-Pinnell Award for photography at the third annual John Calabro Night of the Arts, celebrating cadet creativity, March 24 at Jefferson Hall. The winners were: First place, “Twilight Freckles” by Class of 2017 Cadet Austin Lachance; second place, “Falling For a View” by Class of 2018 Cadet Rikki Fearon; and third place, “Snow” by Class of 2018 Cadet Jessica Boerner. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV The Cadet Jazz Forum "Little Big Band" entertained guests at the third annual John Calabro Night of the Arts. The band consists of James I. O'Neill High School students, cadets and the West Point Middle School students. Class of 2017 Cadet Malcom H. Edgar (wearing the orange tie) received the award for music. Edgar plays the alto Sax. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV The Cadet Jazz Forum "Little Big Band" entertained guests at the third annual John Calabro Night of the Arts. The band consists of James I. O'Neill High School students, cadets and the West Point Middle School students. Class of 2017 Cadet Malcom H. Edgar (wearing the orange tie) received the award for music. Edgar plays the alto Sax. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

The Department of English and Philosophy and the Cadet Fine Arts Forum showcased cadet creativity in the arts of music, photography, prose, poetry and film March 24 at the Haig Room in Jefferson Hall for the third annual John Calabro Night of the Arts.

West Point is an institution known for its excellence in engineering, mathematics and developing leaders of character. However, the late Col. John A. Calabro, USMA Class of 1968, former faculty member, Professor Emeritus and member of the executive staff at the West Point Association of Graduates, was an artist and patron of the arts and believed that art is important in the development of officers.

Calabro symbolized an ideal blend of “Athens and Sparta” as West Point pursues its twin aims of educating and training future Army officers.

The event also included awards named for officers that embodied the artistic ideal.

The O’Donnell awards for poetry and prose are named for Maj. Mike O’Donnell, artilleryman, English instructor and poet, who died during a military training accident in 1992.

The winners for the O’Donnell award for poetry were Class of 2017 Cadet Danielle DiUlus for her poem “Origami” in First Place, Class of 2017 Cadet Ryan Gunderman for “New York” in second place and Class of 2018 Cadet Seamus Matlack for “Poem 3 or, Dear Father” in third place.

The O’Donnell award for prose winners were Class of 2017 Cadet Danielle DiUlus “Sound is a Burdensome Gift” in first place, Class of 2018 Cadet Sara Emsley for “Dust to Dust” in second place and Class of 2018 Cadet Maddie Crimmins “Reflections” in third place.

Class of 2017 Cadet Austin Lachance received First Place in the Award for Film for “Child’s Play” with Second Place going to Class of 2020 Cadet Alexander Gudenkauf for “On Identity.”

The Award for Music went to Class of 2017 Cadet Malcom H. Edgar, who plays the alto sax.

The Sannes-Pinnell Awards for photography and studio arts is named for Col. Samuel W. Pinnell who established the endowment in memory of Elsie Sannes-Pinnell to provide cadets the opportunity to appreciate the visual arts.

The 2017 winners for the Sannes-Pinnell Award for Photography went to: First place “Twilight Freckles” to Class of 2017 Cadet Austin Lachance; second place, “Falling For a View” by Class of 2018 Cadet Rikki Fearon; and third place to “Snow” or “The Long Walk” by Class of 2018 Cadet Jessica Boerner.

The winners for Studio Arts were Class of 2019 Cadet Sean Hurley for “Inviting Confrontation,” first place, “Kam” by Class of 2018 Cadet Uzoma Ezeonyeka, second place, and “Bau Ling Shan Temple” by Class of 2019 Cadet Monte Ho, third place.

The third annual John Calabro Award for Excellence in Leadership and the Arts was awarded to Class of 2017 Cadet Austin Lachance. Lachance arrived at West Point with virtually no knowledge or experience in videography or photography, but he devoted himself to developing the expertise in his chosen art and became known across the Long Gray Line for his spirit videos.

In recognition of his talents and contributions, the Brigade Tactical Department developed a new position on the Brigade Staff—the Brigade Video Captain.

“I was vaguely creative when I came to West Point, but it was here that I discovered the camera and I discovered that this was a great way to get cadets involved,” Lachance said. “This event is really important to recognize the accomplishment of cadets and highlighting the Army and the arts.”