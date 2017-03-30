FOR THE ADULTS

Specialized Training of Military Parent (STOMP)

A Specialized Training of Military Parent workshop will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Tuesday at Lee Area CDC Building 140.

If you are a member of a military family with a child with special needs, an educator of children with special needs or a professional that works with families and children with special needs, then this workshop is for you.

Registration is required to ensure all participants receive the available information and resource materials.

Register at https://west-point-stomp.eventbrite.com or call EFMP office at 938-5655.

2017 West Point Racquetball League

The Family and MWR Sports office will conduct the 2017 West Point Racquetball League open to all USMA personnel 18 years of age and older. The League will be held on the fourth floor of Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center.

This will be a monthly league with different formats being held from month to month. Deadline for first months league will be Monday and the second months league sign-ups begin on Wednesday.

For more information, contact James McGuinness at 845-938-3066 or by e-mail at jim.mcguinness@usma.edu.

The Bride Wore Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

The Bride Wore Murder Mystery Dinner will take place 7-10 p.m. April 28. Enjoy an evening of fine cuisine, dancing and crime at the West Point Club where professional stage, TV and film actors are seated around you and you are a part of the show.

Cocktail hour begins at 7 p.m. with appetizers, cash bar and one complimentary drink. Dinner, dessert and the show begin at 8 p.m.

Make reservations at www.tinyurl.com/japslrl or call 845-446-5506.