FOR THE FAMILIES

Arts & Crafts March and April classes

• Tuesday—Pint Size Picasso–Mary Cassatt, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Supplies included;

• April 6—Little Impressionists–10:30-11 a.m. For ages 2 and up;

• April 11—Pint Size Picasso–Van Gogh, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Supplies included;

• April 18—Pint Size Picasso–Monet, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Supplies included.

New at Arts & Crafts—Pick your own projects. Choose a day and time that works for you

• Saturday, April 15 and 29—Pick your own project, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Projects include Canvas painting, featuring many of the Wine and Paint and Cookies and Canvas offerings that Arts & Crafts has had in the past. Pallet Painting—featuring 4”x24”signs, 12”x12” signs, 14”x24” signs, and Lazy Susans.

Make a one of a kind piece for your home or as a gift. Glass Fusion—featuring small dishes, ornaments and cheese boards.

Registration is required for all classes. There is a minimal fee for the classes.

For more details, call 938-4812.

Easter Bunny Morning Egg Hunt

Come out to the West Point Club from 10 a.m.-noon April 8 for its annual Easter egg hunt.

There will be two hunts for children: Ages 1-6 and ages 7-11. Enjoy Easter Bunny photos, egg coloring, cupcake decorating, bounce houses and a manicure station. There is a minimal fee for this event. Two adults per child limit.

For more details, call 938-5120.

Hunters Education Course

Register for the Hunters Education Course with Round Pond Recreation Area from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 938-2503. There are 30 spots for local military and community members before it is broadcasted on the NYS DEC Webpage. The class will be held at the Bonneville Cabin, Round Pond Recreation Area from 8a.m.-5 p.m. April 15.

Age Restrictions/Requirements: Students must be 11 years or older to take this course (Note: In New York State, the minimum age to hunt is 12 years old).

All Hunter Education Courses require the completion of homework prior to attending the course. Proof of completed homework must be brought to the course led by an instructor. The homework will take several hours to complete.

There are no ‘online-only’ courses. Homework and the in-person instruction portion of the course is required for all New York courses. For details, visit http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html.

This event is open to the general public. For more information, call 938-2503.

Easter Sunday Brunch and Egg Hunt

Join the West Point Club April 16 for its traditional Easter Brunch. There are two seatings and egg hunts will be available.

The first seating at 11 a.m. takes place in the Pierce Room with an egg hunt at 12:30 p.m.

The second seating at 1 p.m. is in the Grand Ballroom with an egg hunt at 2:30 p.m.

There is a minimal fee for this event.

Last day to cancel is April 13. To make reservations, call 938-5120.