Keller Corner

Save the Date: 2017 American Red Cross Blood Drive at West Point

The 2017 American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held noon-6 p.m. today at West Point’s Eisenhower Hall.

The Blood Drive is open to active and reserve duty military members, cadets, dependents, retirees and civilians.

Visit http://goo.gl/4reZDK to learn if you are eligible to donate; or go to http://goo.gl/ucjfsI and schedule a blood donation appointment.

JOES Replies Help Keller Better Serve Our Beneficiaries

The Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES) has replaced the Army Provider Level Satisfaction Survey (APLSS). JOES will combine and standardize long-standing methods used by the Army, Navy, Air Force and Defense Health Agency/National Capital Region to learn about beneficiary health care experiences with the goal of making them better.

This single outpatient-visit based instrument will assist military treatment facilities with their goal of becoming a high reliability organization.

Help to quit smokeless tobacco is ‘ALWAYS’ available at West Point

The Great American Spit Out has passed, but the opportunity to stop using smokeless tobacco products has not. Keller Army Community Hospital, Mologne Cadet Health Clinic, and the Center for Personal Development are ready to be an integral part of the process, of improving your health and wellness, by helping you quit the use of smokeless tobacco.

The professional staffs of KACH, Mologne and CPD are ready to improve the health and wellness of the cadets, military members, the military community and all of our beneficiaries.

Together, we can help you quit…and, possibly, get you to enjoy a smoke/tobacco-free lifestyle.

Contact any one of these facilities for more information and/or to get help quitting.