Keller’s OBU leads MEDCOM in Satisfaction Survey

By Robert K. Lanier Public Information Officer Keller Army Community Hospital

The Keller Army Community Hospital Obstetrical Unit (OBU) was #1 in the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) for obstetrical patient satisfaction, as documented in the TRICARE Inpatient Satisfaction Survey (TRISS) for Fiscal Year 2016.

Keller’s OBU was ranked number one, out of 18 hospitals with obstetric units in MEDCOM, with a score of that was 11.6 percent higher than the benchmark.

“The patient experience starts in the OB/GYN Clinic and ends on the OBU,” said Col. Rebecca Douglas, Keller’s Deputy Commander for Nursing & Health Services. “The entire OB department had a part in making this happen. This is a phenomenal accomplishment and something to be extremely proud of. I want to personally thank the OB staff for their dedication and the outstanding care they provide to our patients.”

The TRICARE Inpatient Satisfaction Survey’s survey instrument incorporates questions developed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) initiative.

The goal of the HCAHPS initiative is to uniformly measure and publicly report patients’ experience with their inpatient care through use of a standardized survey instrument and data collection methodology.

The information derived from the survey can be useful for internal quality improvement initiatives, to assess the impact of changes in operating procedures, and to provide feedback to providers and patients.

Comparison of these data, with the results from previous surveys as well as comparisons to civilian benchmark data, will measure Department of Defense progress in meeting its goals and objectives of high quality healthcare.

These surveys measure beneficiary user satisfaction with inpatient experiences.

The TRISS reports on the experiences of adults who receive medical, surgical, and obstetrics inpatient services from the Military Health System’s 58 direct care MTFs and through the Military Health System civilian network of providers purchased care arrangements.

The survey is conducted for TRICARE’s Defense Health Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation division.

“I would like to thank the beneficiaries,” Col. Eric Sones, Keller’s Hospital Commander, said. “Their input has been integral in the OBU’s ability to continually improve upon the services we provide.”