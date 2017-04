Learning the Basics

Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV

Department of Physical Education instructors Dr. Daniel Jaffe and Capt. Eliot Proctor teach the basics of the bench press during this month’s Staff and Faculty Fitness Outreach program, March 22. Next month’s activity, gymnastics, will be held in Hayes Gym on April 19, the day before the Army West Point Athletics Gymnastics team attempts the World Record for number of simultaneous cartwheels.