Luncheon kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Story by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month with the theme “The Key to Cultural Change, It’s in Your Hands” and to kick the awareness campaign into gear the annual Sexual Assault Awareness Luncheon took place March 23 at the West Point Club.

The guest speaker for the event was Tony Porter and his organization “A Call to Men.” Porter’s organization is an international effort to prevent violence against women while promoting a healthy and respectful manhood that allows men to be part of the conversation, and to think about what they have been taught about what being a man is and how that view has affected their view of women and girls.

Prior to Porter’s speech, the Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Diana Holland offered a few remarks on how sexual assault affects an organization.

“I am encouraged that this year there is a focus to build on the priority of creating a climate where every member of the team is treated with dignity and respect,” Holland said. “A healthy culture is the key to a professional organization, and furthermore, a healthy culture is the key to preventing sexual harassment and sexual assault. It can also be the most difficult thing to achieve, hard to define and difficult to measure. It takes persistence and you’re never done.”

Porter’s talk began by speaking to the cadets directly by reminding them that they soon will have tremendous influence when they are leading men and women in their charge and why they need to find their voice and talk about sexual violence prevention.

“How you will use your voice, use your platform and your influence is very instrumental,” Porter said. “Fifty years from now you will enter a group of people and someone will introduce you. ‘This is John, he went to West Point.’ The voice that you will have and my job is to add to that voice is important. When we are talking about sexual violence prevention, your voice, how you lead, how you speak to these issues to those in your unit and how you will challenge other men to thinking about what it is to be a man will determine how affective you will be in eliminating sexual violence.”

“Every three to six seconds a woman becomes a victim of domestic violence,” Porter continued. “We also know that 80 percent of women don’t report it and that is a huge question in society, that when violated, it’s safer for women and girls to keep it to themselves. The question that we have to grapple with is an understanding and the ability to begin to challenge and rethink what our responsibility is. If women could end the violence by themselves, they would have done so already. If we get on board, we can change this dynamic.”

Porter spoke about the culture that creates this sexual assault dynamic is what men have been taught about women and girls, that men need to distance themselves from what is perceived to be the experience of women and girls which can translate into devaluing women.

“Men are tough, men are not weak and who do we define as weak? We’ve been taught that women are weak, and then we go about our business as men to never ever appear weak. But when I think about my experience, when I get past the definition of strength that is wrapped in muscles, when I get past that, I know more strong women. If it wasn’t for strong women in your life, you wouldn’t be here. It is steeped in the socialization of men that they don’t need help and they don’t ask for help because that is considered a sign of weakness. We have been taught to have a lack of interest. We allow young men to have an interest in women in regards to sexual conquest, but if you are showing too much interest and sexual conquest to not your goal, your male friends will challenge you. You might tell your dad that the girls you hang around with are just friends and he will come up with ‘Well yes, but which one do you like?’”

Porter asked the cadets in the audience what the language code or culture under their leadership will be and what the women will become under their leadership because collectively speaking, men still run, control and dominate the nation and that is still in front of us.

“Women have to work in this area too,” Porter explained. “They have been raised in a male-dominated society. If men can begin to shift their thinking about how they behave by developing a voice to speak about these issues they can change that dynamic. Develop your voice, not just for today, but for the rest of your life.”