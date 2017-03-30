McConnell, Kappner survey local fish population for Capstone Project

Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Class of 2017 Cadet Alaina Kappner conducts a fish populationb survey at Black Rock Forest, March 3. Photo by Patrick Baker

Approaching their last semester at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Environmental Studies majors Hugh McConnell and Alaina Kappner thought long and hard about what topic they’d tackle for their capstone project.

After taking Lt. Col. Mark Smith’s Ecology course during the first semester of their senior year, the two decided they would approach an issue that no cadet had ever undertaken before.

The pair would cross over Storm King Mountain into Cornwall, New York, and study the fish population of Black Rock Forest, a 3,750-acre preserve in the Hudson Highlands.

“We had this idea that there was something going on with the fish population at Black Rock Forest and so we decided to set up a meeting and talk with the people who had been monitoring these streams,” McConnell said. “They told us that the brook, which is right along Route 9W, used to have a dam that broke in 2011 during Hurricane Irene.”

In addition, the Black Rock Forest scientists conducted a fish population survey in 2010, so McConnell and Kappner could use that data to compare their findings.

“We’re specifically looking at how this manmade dam impacted the fish population with it breaking so we’ll be able to see the difference between the river ecology with the dam and then the river ecology without the dam,” Kappner said. “I think it’s important to see how humans are impacting this population.”

In order to conduct the most accurate research possible, McConnell, Kappner and the Black Rock Forest staff, Matt Munson and Jack Caldwell, determined specific factors that would keep their methods consistent and variables constant with the 2010 survey.

“The test itself needed to be conducted on the same day (as the previous study) so we could compare our populations under the same conditions, weather, temperature of the water and alkalinity of the water based off the last rain storm,” McConnell stated.

So on March 3, Superintendent’s Day, McConnell, Kappner and cadets from EV310, Aquatic Science, set out to Black Rock Forest along with faculty Smith and Dr. Patrick Baker to spend the entire day collecting data.

Eventually, the two firsties will analyze the information they’ve collected and compare it to the research that was completed in 2010.

“Two very different aspects of the same question that we’re looking at are: Did the dam affect the fish population? And how has Route 9W itself affected the fish population?” Kappner posed. “I think that it’s great that there’s the both of us tackling this problem together because we have to find out not only is it the dam that’s causing the changes, but also is it maybe the salts that have been put on the roads on 9W that have caused changes in the population.”

Aside from conducting the study and forming hypotheses, the duo explained that this project has afforded them innumerable opportunities.

“Outside of the research itself, we’re building a relationship with the surrounding West Point community,” McConnell noted. “As we’re creating these ties with them, it’s really interesting, they’ve been super helpful every step of the way, plus, they’re willing to work with cadets, so we’d like to see further interaction with the different resources and people in the area.”

Kappner agreed.

“I didn’t know that the Black Rock Forest group was there prior to our Projects Day project, so working with them has been great and seeing what they do, their career paths, and looking into being an ecologist, either post-Army or within the Army, has been really neat to see,” she added.

Both believe that learning about fish population research in the classroom and applying the knowledge to a field situation has allowed them to learn in different ways.

“I think it’s important for us as students to be able to employ what we’re learning in the classrooms to real life. We’re getting real life applications of what environmental scientists do in the community, so I think it’s been very eye-opening,” Kappner stated. “It was great to involve the yearlings into the study as well, and have them get that exposure.”

The two hope that their research will inspire the yearlings and other underclassmen to build off their studies and expand off of it.

“I believe the amount of influence and exposure that we can have on the youngest cadets at the Academy, and get them into their fields of study as early as possible, will allow us to build some solid research that they can continue on throughout their four years here,” McConnell suggested. “I think there’s a lot of ground to be had here, and then as well with the West Point community.”

After finishing their capstone project, they will create a baseline set of data for subsequent classes to follow in their footsteps.

“We’re collecting a lot more data than what we originally had back from 2010 but you never know what might happen in the future, you can’t predict that the dam would break due to a hurricane,” Kappner said. “So setting this baseline now with the data that we have can allow for future studies to be conducted using this data.”

With graduation just a few months away, McConnell and Kappner are thankful for their capstone experience.

“It’s a culminating capstone, it’s the final thing that you do, it brings everything together, and it also contributes to the next level of knowledge,” McConnell stated. “It’s not just the consumer, you may have been consuming education since attending West Point, but now you’re contributing back and trying to increase that level of knowledge here at the Academy and also at other institutions.”

McConnell and Kappner will be presenting their capstone research on Projects Day, May 4.