Reinforce dignity, values during SAAM

Dear West Point community,

Sexual Assault Awareness Month 2017 is our opportunity to reinforce our belief in the dignity and value of every one of our teammates.

Every day, each of us has the unique opportunity to stand up for what is right in big and small ways, and during Sexual Assault Awareness Month, we turn our attention specifically to the ways in which we can indicate our commitment to living the Army Values, in how we treat one another. Our theme is: “The Key to Culture Change…It’s in Your Hands.”

This month, I am asking each member of the West Point community to consider your individual role in our ongoing effort to create a climate of inclusion, where everyone is a valued and respected member of our team.

Specifically, I’d ask you to pause and ask yourself the following:

1. Do I live a private and public life that consistently applies the simple act of treating others like I want to be treated? Do I live the West Point and the Army values in my private life as I would in public?

2. Do my friends and I purposely plan and ensure that our social events are safe and enjoyable for everyone?

3. Do I communicate my boundaries and consent and ensure I understand my partner’s boundaries and that I have my partner’s consent in sexually intimate situations?

4. Am I a responsible bystander? Regardless of the social situation, do I demonstrate the personal courage to identify a risky situation and take action to mitigate the risk?

We have a number of great activities scheduled for this month, and I encourage everyone to attend as many as you can. If something you hear or experience resonates with you, share it with your friends.

Together, we can be on the leading edge of culture change in the area of sexual violence prevention. It’s in our hands. Please join me in this very important aspect of our profession.

Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr.

USMA Superintendent