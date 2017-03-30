Softball slugs its way to series sweep over Colgate

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore right fielder Kennedy Harrison (#10) smashed her first career home run to help Army West Point to a seven-run first inning en route to a 12-0 victory in the final game of a series sweep over Colgate Sunday at the Army Softball Complex. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Sophomore right fielder Kennedy Harrison (#10) smashed her first career home run to help Army West Point to a seven-run first inning en route to a 12-0 victory in the final game of a series sweep over Colgate Sunday at the Army Softball Complex. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Softball team opened the game with seven runs in the first inning en route to a 12-0 victory in the final game against Colgate to finish the series sweep Sunday at the Army Softball Complex.

The Black Knights improved to 20-9 on the season and 3-0 in Patriot League play, while Colgate dropped to 7-16 overall and 0-3 in the league.

Highlights and game notes

• Army recorded its largest margin of victory since defeating Penn 13-0 last season in Philadelphia.

• The Black Knights recorded their seventh game without an error defensively this year.

• It was also the most efficient offensive effort of the season as Army hit .500 with 11 hits in 22 at-bats.

• This is the third straight season the Black Knights have opened Patriot League play with a series sweep, doing so against Boston U. last year and Holy Cross in 2015.

• Additionally, it is the largest shutout victory in a Patriot League game for Army since blanking Holy Cross on the road, 12-0, in 2007.

• Sophomore Kennedy Harrison smashed her first-career home run in the first inning with a three-run shot to left field.

She becomes the eighth different Cadet to homer this season and is on a five-game hitting streak.

• Designated player Ashley Yoo recorded a pair of hits in the first inning and recorded a hit in seven straight at-bats before hitting a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning dating back to game two’s 4-for-4 effort.

• Yoo is now tied with Emily Ballesteros and Alee Rashenskas with the most multi-hit games on the team with six and with Ballesteros for the most hits on the team with 28.

She has also recorded half of Army’s six three-hit games in addition to its only four-hit effort.

• Ballesteros is currently riding a six-game hitting streak.

Key moment

• The Black Knights jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and cruised to their third win of the series.

Lineup Breakdown

• Yoo (DP): 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI;

• Swafford (LF): 1-for-4;

• Ballesteros (3B): 1-for-1 with a walk, hit by pitch, double, two runs scored and an RBI;

• Harrison (RF): 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI;

• Rashenskas (2B): 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored;

• Kim (C): 0-for-1 with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI ;

• Hoover (PR): One run scored;

•Smith (P): 1-for-3

Gray (1B): 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI;

• Ontiveros (PH): 1-for-1;

• Esparza-Gallegos (SS): 1-for-2 with a double, run scored and two RBI;

• Riccoboni (PH): 0-for-1;

• Gates (CF) N/A.

Facts & figures

• The Black Knights scored 12 runs on 11 hits and did not commit an error defensively, while Colgate was held scoreless and recorded five hits and three errors.

How it happened

• The Black Knights hit around in the first inning for the second time in three games, sprinting out to a 7-0 lead.

• Right fielder Kennedy Harrison blasted a three-run home run to open the scoring after Ashley Yoo led off with a single up the middle and Emily Ballesteros walked two batters later.

• Back-to-back walks by Alee Rashenskas and Maddie Kim restarted the rally before Emily Gray stretched Army’s lead to four runs with an RBI single to center.

• Kim and Gray scored on a two-run double down the left field line by Gladys Esparza-Gallegos five pitches later, before Yoo documented her second hit of the opening frame with an RBI single to left center.

• Senior Caroline Smith worked around a two-out double in the second inning to hold Colgate off the board before the Black Knights tacked on three more runs in the second inning thanks to three errors by the Raiders.

• Ballesteros plated Army’s 11th run of the game with a double down the right field line in the bottom of the third before Yoo’s sacrifice fly closed out the game’s scoring the following inning.