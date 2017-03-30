Walk-A-Mile

In observance of Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month (SAAMP), SHARP is hosting its annual Walk-A-Mile against sexual assault and harassment from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 12. The walk starts and ends at the Thayer Statue on the Plain. The rain date is April 13. Take a little time out of your day to support a worthy cause. “Sexual Assault. Sexual Harassment. Not in our Army.” Open to the West Point community. For more details, call 938-5657.