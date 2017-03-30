West Point 5th Grade team takes CYO title

(Left) The Junior Black Knights show off their "U" symbol in honor of their Undefeated Season. (Front Row left to right) Chad Hailey, Jackson Smith, Brody Prairie, Jerich Yeye, Dan Degregory, Jorge Yeye and Michael Saxon. (Standing second row) Will Saxon, James Stasevich, Luke Hailey, Grant Lemler and Daisy West. (Third Row) Coaches Chad Hailey, Troy Prairie and Carlys Lemler. Courtesy Photo

The West Point 5th Grade Basketball team completed its undefeated season by winning the CYO League Championship March 8. Playing its main rival, Cornwall, the West Point club had narrowly beaten Cornwall by a total of three points in two prior games. Evenly matched in the first half, West Point enjoyed a slim three-point halftime lead before its aggressive full-court pressure resulted in a 14-point third quarter lead. Finishing with a 38-27 victory, the Junior Black Knights used the full complement of their 12-man roster to keep the pressure on their rival to the final whistle.

James Stasevich and Brody Prairie led the Knights with 10 points each, while Michael Saxon, Jeric Yeye, Daisy West and Jackson Smith chipped in four points each. Tenacious defense by Jorge Yeye, Dan Degregory, Will Saxon and Chad Hailey, coupled with Grant Lemler and Luke Hailey controlling the boards, sealed the win for the local team.