West Point hosts 15th annual Diversity Leadership Conference

Story and Photos by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

History Instructor Lt. Col. David Siry explains the history and significance of the new Benjamin O. Davis Jr. Barracks during the Davis Barracks tour, March 21, one of the activities for the West Point Diversity Leadership Conference. History Instructor Lt. Col. David Siry explains the history and significance of the new Benjamin O. Davis Jr. Barracks during the Davis Barracks tour, March 21, one of the activities for the West Point Diversity Leadership Conference. Maj. Rodlin Doyle, the West Point Diversity Leadership Conference director and the acting USMA Chief Diversity Officer, gives opening remarks during the conference, March 22 in Eisenhower Hall theatre. Doyle challenged participants to fully engage and share ideas with other contributors in the conference. Maj. Rodlin Doyle, the West Point Diversity Leadership Conference director and the acting USMA Chief Diversity Officer, gives opening remarks during the conference, March 22 in Eisenhower Hall theatre. Doyle challenged participants to fully engage and share ideas with other contributors in the conference.

The U.S. Military Academy’s Diversity Office and the West Point Association of Graduates (AOG) hosted the 15th annual West Point Diversity Leadership Conference, March 21-23. Participants included 52 registered alumni, 77 staff and faculty members, and cadets.

This year’s conference theme was “Diversity and Inclusion: Achieving High Performance.” Events comprised of a “sneak peek” tour of Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. Barracks, remarks by Ms. Sue Fulton (USMA ‘80), retired Lt. Gen. Rick Lynch (USMA ‘77), retired Maj. Gen. Ronald L. Johnson (USMA ‘76), and Olympic Gold Medalist Dr. Melvin Pender Jr., and a variety of panel discussions.

In addition to providing insight to its participants, the conference also focused on Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr.’s priority of diversity at the Academy.

“Our goal of the conference is to have open discussions, and how we can achieve the ultimate outcome of diversity inclusion, a high performance organization made up of people from diverse backgrounds, who are empowered, accountable and inspired by inclusive leaders to work to their full potential,” Nicole Vitale, Director of Special Events for AOG, said about the conference. “AOG is very excited to work with the Academy to plan such a great conference for our alumni and for USMA staff and faculty members.”

On the first day of the conference, participants had the opportunity to tour the Davis Barracks, which will open later this year. Davis was the fourth black West Point graduate and the first black general officer to serve in the U.S. Air Force, formally the U.S. Air Corps.

“It is not just the ninth barracks project at West Point name in honor of a great and distinguished graduate,” Maj. Rodlin Doyle, the conference director, said in his opening remarks Wednesday morning. “It also represents the diversity and inclusion of our Academy.”

Doyle emphasized the importance of diverse relationships and spreading ideas wholeheartedly.

“Start here and now by talking to someone who looks different, talks different, dresses different from you, this is how we overcome bias and see people for who they really are, which is people, just like you and me,” he challenged the participants. “Bring your whole self, whether its feminine, religious, agnostic, masculine, white, black, straight, gay, mixed, southern, northern, because your perspective is valuable…Believe it or not, your unique experience may mitigate a critical blind spot.”

Doyle, who is also the acting USMA Chief Diversity Officer, said that diversity is important in all facets in life.

“I’m a finance officer by background, and the number one axiom they’ll tell you in the financial field is to diversify your portfolio. My wife is big into nutrition—nutritionists will tell you to have a well-balanced diet,” he explained. “When we’re talking about building these diverse groups of people, there’s a challenge when you’re bringing different folks with different philosophies, however, through that challenge, you actually breed and create a better product.”

Diversity and inclusion, he said, is particularly crucial to West Point.

“These cadets are going into the Army. And the Army, as the statistics show, is a very diverse force,” Doyle started. “If our leaders do not match or resemble that force, you have a possibility that you can lose legitimacy in the eyes of the American people, so it’s very important for our military academy to produce leaders that will be effective in our Army.”

Sue Fulton, Tuesday night’s speaker, emphasized the importance of building diverse teams, noting that they are stronger, smarter and better.

“We all recognize that building and sustaining diverse teams is going to drive the success of West Point and the success of our Army,” she said. “The people who come to this conference are people who, in their day to day lives, are committed to that, so this is always a tremendous gathering.”

Fulton, who has been attending the conference since 2009, said building these teams at USMA aligns with the Academy’s highest values.

“West Point is the pre-eminent leadership institution in the world, we represent the highest ideals of this country and I feel very strongly about that,” she added. “I feel part of our ideals require us to continue to expand our definition of who is a patriot, who is an American, who are we, the people? In ways that reflect our oath to the constitution.”

Class of 1970 USMA graduate Robert Sigmund traveled from Virginia to attend his first Diversity Leadership Conference, which opened his eyes to the changes in the Academy over the last 40-plus years.

“(The conference) really helped me a lot to understand other people’s points of views and understand the world I live in, so that’s why I came,” Sigmund said. “I’ve learned that there’s an incredible, systematic program to improve diversity across the board and how everybody keeps track of this in very much detail, I’m very impressed.”