West Point School winners of ADACOC Poster Contest

The presentation of the Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Council of Orange County’s Poster Contest winners at the West Point Schools. (From left to right) Miles Shea, West Point Middle School Principal; Marion-Harper Ray, Grade 8; Katia Ramirez, Grade 8; Caleb Hagemaster, receiving for his sister Marie Hagemaster, Grade 9 at O'Neill High School; Me'abh Gage, Grade 8; Bailey Friedrichs, Grade 8; QB Osuna, Grade 7; Samantha Reeves, Grade 7 and Grand Prize Winner of $200
Mary Alice Presto, 2017 ADAC Poster Coordinator and Domenica Conte, Spanish Teacher.
A close up of the winning grand prize poster, which will be framed and 500 photocopies will be distributed throughout Orange County as a Public Service Announcement. Reeves with her balloons and flowers.