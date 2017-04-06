Men’s Tennis improves win streak to six
The Army West Point Men’s Tennis team extended its winning streak to six matches after a hard-fought weekend with a pair of victories.
The Black Knights started the weekend going 6-1 against Binghamton before taking down Quinnipiac 4-0 on Sunday at the Lichtenberg Tennis Center.
With the wins, the Cadets improves to 16-8 (2-0 Patriot League), while the Bearcats fall to 4-11 (0-2 MAC) and the Bobcats fall to 8-6 (3-0 MAAC).
Results against Binghamton
Doubles
• Michael Nguyen/Grant Riechmann def. Ludovico Cesterollo/Inigo Saez 6-1;
• Sam Lampman/Gregory Shannon vs. Thomas Caputo/Frenk Kote 4-3 DNF;
• David Mitchell/Michael Sienko def. Kushaan Nath/Tiago Lourenco 6-2.
Singles
• Michael Nguyen def. Ludovico Cestarollo 7-6, 7-6;
• Sam Lampman def. Tiago Lourenco 6-2, 6-3;
• Grant Riechmann def. Kushaan Nath 7-6 (11-9), 6-0;
• Thomas Caputo def. David Mitchell 6-4, 3-6, 6-3;
• Myles Conlin def. Valentin Bouchet 6-1, 3-6, 6-3;
• Nikita Pereverzin def. Inigo Saez 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Results against Quinnipiac
Doubles
• Michael Nguyen/Grant Riechmann def. Freddie Zaretsky/Julian Rozenstein 7-6;
• Nikita Pereverzin/Myles Conlin def. Axel Stern/Austin Yannone 6-0;
• David Mitchell/Michael Sienko def. Kei Ezaka/Kyle Alper 6-2.
Singles
• Michael Nguyen vs. Kei Ezaka 3-6, 6-2, 1-2 DNF;
• Sam Lampman vs. Julian Rozenstein 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 DNF;
• Grant Riechmann def. Patrick Cachapero 6-2, 6-0;
• Myles Conlin def. Kyle Alper 6-3, 6-0;
• Anant Mundra vs. Austin Yannone 4-6, 6-3, 1-1 DNF;
• Michael Sienko def. Jackson Koke 6-1, 6-0.