Men’s Tennis improves win streak to six

By Abby Aubart Army Athletic Communications

April 6th, 2017 | Army and Community Sports, Sports
Junior Michael Nguyen earned a couple of singles and doubles wins to help Army to a sweep of Binghamton and Quinnipiac Sunday at the Lichtenberg Tennis Center. Nguyen teamed with senior Grant Riechmann to win 6-1 against Binghamton and then 7-6 against Quinnipiac. He came up with straight 7-6, 7-6 win in singles against Binghamton and split a set each against Quinnipiac before the match was called due to Army’s victory.  Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Tennis team extended its winning streak to six matches after a hard-fought weekend with a pair of victories.

The Black Knights started the weekend going 6-1 against Binghamton before taking down Quinnipiac 4-0 on Sunday at the Lichtenberg Tennis Center.

With the wins, the Cadets improves to 16-8 (2-0 Patriot League), while the Bearcats fall to 4-11 (0-2 MAC) and the Bobcats fall to 8-6 (3-0 MAAC).

Results against Binghamton

Doubles

• Michael Nguyen/Grant Riechmann def. Ludovico Cesterollo/Inigo Saez 6-1;

• Sam Lampman/Gregory Shannon vs. Thomas Caputo/Frenk Kote 4-3 DNF;

• David Mitchell/Michael Sienko def. Kushaan Nath/Tiago Lourenco 6-2.

Singles

• Michael Nguyen def. Ludovico Cestarollo 7-6, 7-6;

• Sam Lampman def. Tiago Lourenco 6-2, 6-3;

• Grant Riechmann def. Kushaan Nath 7-6 (11-9), 6-0;

• Thomas Caputo def. David Mitchell 6-4, 3-6, 6-3;

• Myles Conlin def. Valentin Bouchet 6-1, 3-6, 6-3;

• Nikita Pereverzin def. Inigo Saez 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Results against Quinnipiac

Doubles

• Michael Nguyen/Grant Riechmann def. Freddie Zaretsky/Julian Rozenstein 7-6;

• Nikita Pereverzin/Myles Conlin def. Axel Stern/Austin Yannone 6-0;

• David Mitchell/Michael Sienko def. Kei Ezaka/Kyle Alper 6-2.

Singles

• Michael Nguyen vs. Kei Ezaka 3-6, 6-2, 1-2 DNF;

• Sam Lampman vs. Julian Rozenstein 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 DNF;

• Grant Riechmann def. Patrick Cachapero 6-2, 6-0;

• Myles Conlin def. Kyle Alper 6-3, 6-0;

• Anant Mundra vs. Austin Yannone 4-6, 6-3, 1-1 DNF;

• Michael Sienko def. Jackson Koke 6-1, 6-0.